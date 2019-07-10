BREAKING NEWS

Dave & Buster's coming to Lehigh Valley Mall in mid-2020

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Dave & Buster's is officially coming to the Lehigh Valley.

The restaurant and arcade is expected to open in the Lehigh Valley Mall in mid-2020, according to a news release from the mall.

The 30,000 square-foot facility will also bring more than 200 new jobs to the area, officials said.

Dave & Buster's will offer food, arcade games and several private event spaces to host corporate and social events.

 

