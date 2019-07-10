Dave & Buster's coming to Lehigh Valley Mall in mid-2020
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Dave & Buster's is officially coming to the Lehigh Valley.
The restaurant and arcade is expected to open in the Lehigh Valley Mall in mid-2020, according to a news release from the mall.
The 30,000 square-foot facility will also bring more than 200 new jobs to the area, officials said.
Dave & Buster's will offer food, arcade games and several private event spaces to host corporate and social events.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Latest From the Newsroom
-
- Lehigh Valley State police seek pickup truck that caused I-78 crash in Salisbury
- Business Dave & Buster's coming to Lehigh Valley Mall in mid-2020
- Berks Lonnie Walker demonstrates danger of leaving dog in hot car
- Updated Lehigh Valley 14 arrested, heroin and fentanyl seized in massive drug raid stretching to Lehigh Valley
- Western New Jersey NJ man sentenced after pleading guilty to having sex with underage girl
This Week's Circulars
News Direct From U.S. Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
News Direct From Regional Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
Latest From The Newsroom
- Western New Jersey - NJ man sentenced after pleading guilty to having sex with underage girl
- Updated Poconos Coal - 3-alarm fire destroys Schuylkill County business
- Berks - Exeter family disappointed after home makeover offer revoked
- New Berks - Berks woman celebrates 45 years with American Red Cross
- Updated Health Beat - Health Beat: HIFU zaps prostate cancer