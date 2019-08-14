DeSales professor: Economy is slowing down, but does not see recession in next 6 months

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Our economy is showing signs the tax-cut sugar rush might be over, according to the updated Business Sentiment index from DeSales University professor Kamran Afshar.

"All of the sudden we are looking at a much higher inflation rate," Afshar said.

The higher inflation rate is partly due to an ongoing trade war with China. "A lot of companies are experiencing higher costs," he said.

But it's not all bad news. This is the best labor market the Valley has seen in 40 years. Where are the best places to look?

"Health care has been for a very long time," Afshar said.

You might want to avoid non-skilled work as automation takes hold.

"Fully automated warehouses are operating now. Self driving trucks will come about five to eight years from now," Afshar said.

Although our economy looks like it's slowing down, Afshar isn't quite ready to call a recession just yet.

"The data that we have does not indicate an economic recession in the next six months," he said.