Despite record first quarter revenue, OraSure faces problems

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – In early January, OraSure announced it is exploring strategic alternatives to guide the future of the business.
The Bethlehem-based maker of point-of-care and home diagnostics tests had also said its CEO, Stephen Tang, Ph.D., would resign at the end of March.
On Wednesday, the company said the strategic review is ongoing, and no decisions have been made. Consistent with the first quarter, OraSure said it will not be providing guidance for the second quarter given the ongoing strategic alternative process.
Additionally, the company has hired an external search firm and is in the process of looking for a permanent chief executive officer. Dr. Nancy J. Gagliano has been serving as interim president and CEO, but is not a candidate for the full-time position.
Before the release of its first quarter results after the close of the trading day, the company stock was down about 6.5% for the day, and the company recently has been trading near its 52-week low of $5.19.
The company reported record revenues in the quarter of $67.7 million, a 16% increase above the first quarter of 2021.
So, what’s wrong?
It looks like Wall Street believes that, thus far, while OraSure successfully launched its InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test kits, sales of its sample collection devices for molecular/PCR COVID-19 testing bombed. While revenues for the company increased, operating expenses increased even more, leading to a more than $25,000 negative swing in operating earnings compared to first quarter 2021.
Sales of OraSure’s sample collection devices for molecular/PCR COVID-19 testing decreased 68% year-over-year to $8.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $28.0 million in the prior year period. The company said the decline in revenue is attributable to lower testing volumes with core customers, as the market transitions to point-of-care solutions, such as rapid antigen tests, and customers work through current inventory levels of collection kits.
Management’s outlook
“We made significant progress in the quarter scaling InteliSwab® production and improving the efficiency of our manufacturing process as we look to drive profitable growth,” said Gagliano, M.D., MBA. “Excluding COVID-19 products, both our Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions businesses grew at a double-digit rate year-over-year.”
Net revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $67.7 million, a new record for the company. Excluding COVID-19 product revenues, revenues for the quarter increased 21% year-over-year.
Gross margin in the first quarter was 36% and was negatively impacted by one-time InteliSwab manufacturing costs including high scrap rates during the quarter and under-absorption as the company worked to scale InteliSwab production. Additionally, average selling prices for InteliSwab declined on a sequential basis as the mix of the first quarter revenue was primarily related to the company’s government procurement contract compared to fourth quarter 2021 revenue which consisted of predominantly commercial sales.
Furthermore, OraSure said product mix drove declining margins with more revenue coming from its Diagnostic business unit, as well as lower revenues from higher margin COVD-19 collection kits. Gross margin was negatively impacted by the expiration of subsidies for the international sale of its HIV Self-Test under the charitable support agreement with the Gates Foundation, which expired in June 2021.
Operating loss in the first quarter was $16.0 million compared to operating income of $10.4 million in the first quarter of last year. OraSure’s operating loss in the quarter was driven by an increase in investments to support the InteliSwab scale-up, one-time production inefficiencies, continued development, and approximately $4.9 million in one-time expenses tied to the company’s strategic alternative process and CEO transition.
Business unit results
Total revenues from the company’s Diagnostic business unit were $38.3 million during the first quarter of 2022 and grew 163% relative to the same period last year. Revenue growth was driven primarily by InteliSwab. Excluding InteliSwab sales, total Diagnostic business unit revenue grew 11% year-over-year.
InteliSwab revenue in the quarter grew to $22.1 million representing over 50% sequential growth relative to the fourth quarter. Production volumes of InteliSwab scaled dramatically during the first quarter. During the quarter, the company resolved major production issues and is now in full production phase.
OraSure announced that the InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid tests detect the omicron variant with similar limits of detection to the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and other previous variants of concern, including delta, alpha, beta and gamma.
Excluding InteliSwab revenue, the Diagnostics legacy revenue was $16.2M and grew 11% compared to the prior year quarter. International Diagnostics revenue was $5.6M in the first quarter, a20% increase compared to the prior year period.
U.S. Diagnostics revenue, excluding InteliSwab, was $10.5M and grew 7% year-over-year. The company launched the OraQuick® HIV Self-Test, an oral swab in-home test for HIV-1 and HIV-2, into Europe. The test will be available in six European countries: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal.
Total product and service revenues for the Company’s Molecular Solutions business unit were $29.4 million during the first quarter of 2022, a decline of 33% from the first quarter of 2021. The decline was driven entirely by lower sales of the company’s COVID-19 molecular collection kits given the expected transition to point of care solutions, as well as customers working through high inventory levels. Excluding these COVID-19 revenues, the molecular solutions business grew 28% year-over-year.
Molecular Solutions Genomics collection kit revenue of $15.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 grew 40% year-over-year.
Total microbiome revenue, including kits and services, was $3.7 million in the quarter and declined 12% relative to the first quarter of last year. During the quarter, services revenue was negatively impacted by the delayed timing of customer clinical trials.
Microbiome collection kits grew 14% in the first quarter compared to the prior year. OraSure received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) de novo authorization for the OMNIgene®·GUT Dx (OMD-200) microbiome collection device and commercially launched the product. OMNIgene®·GUT Dx is the first FDA approved collection kit specifically targeted to the collection of stool-based microbiome samples.
Also, the company launched a new service to provide metatranscriptomic sequencing and analysis of gut microbiome samples through the company’s Diversigen subsidiary. As part of the launch, the company created a comprehensive, curated database with more than 190,000 genomes, representing 31,000 species of microbes, to allow profiling of microbial gene expression, including functional modules and pathways. Metatranscriptomic sequencing provides powerful insights not possible with other sequencing technologies.
About OraSure
Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, OraSure Technologies (OSUR: NASDAQ), together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions.