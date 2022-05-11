 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Despite record first quarter revenue, OraSure faces problems

  • Comments
OraSure Technologies sign generic

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – In early January, OraSure announced it is exploring strategic alternatives to guide the future of the business.

The Bethlehem-based maker of point-of-care and home diagnostics tests had also said its CEO, Stephen Tang, Ph.D., would resign at the end of March.

On Wednesday, the company said the strategic review is ongoing, and no decisions have been made. Consistent with the first quarter, OraSure said it will not be providing guidance for the second quarter given the ongoing strategic alternative process.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Additionally, the company has hired an external search firm and is in the process of looking for a permanent chief executive officer. Dr. Nancy J. Gagliano has been serving as interim president and CEO, but is not a candidate for the full-time position.

Before the release of its first quarter results after the close of the trading day, the company stock was down about 6.5% for the day, and the company recently has been trading near its 52-week low of $5.19.

The company reported record revenues in the quarter of $67.7 million, a 16% increase above the first quarter of 2021.

So, what’s wrong?

It looks like Wall Street believes that, thus far, while OraSure successfully launched its InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test kits, sales of its sample collection devices for molecular/PCR COVID-19 testing bombed. While revenues for the company increased, operating expenses increased even more, leading to a more than $25,000 negative swing in operating earnings compared to first quarter 2021.

Sales of OraSure’s sample collection devices for molecular/PCR COVID-19 testing decreased 68% year-over-year to $8.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $28.0 million in the prior year period. The company said the decline in revenue is attributable to lower testing volumes with core customers, as the market transitions to point-of-care solutions, such as rapid antigen tests, and customers work through current inventory levels of collection kits.

Management’s outlook

“We made significant progress in the quarter scaling InteliSwab® production and improving the efficiency of our manufacturing process as we look to drive profitable growth,” said Gagliano, M.D., MBA. “Excluding COVID-19 products, both our Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions businesses grew at a double-digit rate year-over-year.”

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $67.7 million, a new record for the company. Excluding COVID-19 product revenues, revenues for the quarter increased 21% year-over-year.

Gross margin in the first quarter was 36% and was negatively impacted by one-time InteliSwab manufacturing costs including high scrap rates during the quarter and under-absorption as the company worked to scale InteliSwab production. Additionally, average selling prices for InteliSwab declined on a sequential basis as the mix of the first quarter revenue was primarily related to the company’s government procurement contract compared to fourth quarter 2021 revenue which consisted of predominantly commercial sales.

Furthermore, OraSure said product mix drove declining margins with more revenue coming from its Diagnostic business unit, as well as lower revenues from higher margin COVD-19 collection kits. Gross margin was negatively impacted by the expiration of subsidies for the international sale of its HIV Self-Test under the charitable support agreement with the Gates Foundation, which expired in June 2021.

Operating loss in the first quarter was $16.0 million compared to operating income of $10.4 million in the first quarter of last year. OraSure’s operating loss in the quarter was driven by an increase in investments to support the InteliSwab scale-up, one-time production inefficiencies, continued development, and approximately $4.9 million in one-time expenses tied to the company’s strategic alternative process and CEO transition.

Business unit results

Total revenues from the company’s Diagnostic business unit were $38.3 million during the first quarter of 2022 and grew 163% relative to the same period last year. Revenue growth was driven primarily by InteliSwab. Excluding InteliSwab sales, total Diagnostic business unit revenue grew 11% year-over-year.

InteliSwab revenue in the quarter grew to $22.1 million representing over 50% sequential growth relative to the fourth quarter. Production volumes of InteliSwab scaled dramatically during the first quarter. During the quarter, the company resolved major production issues and is now in full production phase.

OraSure announced that the InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid tests detect the omicron variant with similar limits of detection to the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and other previous variants of concern, including delta, alpha, beta and gamma.

Excluding InteliSwab revenue, the Diagnostics legacy revenue was $16.2M and grew 11% compared to the prior year quarter. International Diagnostics revenue was $5.6M in the first quarter, a20% increase compared to the prior year period.

U.S. Diagnostics revenue, excluding InteliSwab, was $10.5M and grew 7% year-over-year. The company launched the OraQuick® HIV Self-Test, an oral swab in-home test for HIV-1 and HIV-2, into Europe. The test will be available in six European countries: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Total product and service revenues for the Company’s Molecular Solutions business unit were $29.4 million during the first quarter of 2022, a decline of 33% from the first quarter of 2021. The decline was driven entirely by lower sales of the company’s COVID-19 molecular collection kits given the expected transition to point of care solutions, as well as customers working through high inventory levels. Excluding these COVID-19 revenues, the molecular solutions business grew 28% year-over-year.

Molecular Solutions Genomics collection kit revenue of $15.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 grew 40% year-over-year.

Total microbiome revenue, including kits and services, was $3.7 million in the quarter and declined 12% relative to the first quarter of last year. During the quarter, services revenue was negatively impacted by the delayed timing of customer clinical trials.

Microbiome collection kits grew 14% in the first quarter compared to the prior year. OraSure received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) de novo authorization for the OMNIgene®·GUT Dx (OMD-200) microbiome collection device and commercially launched the product. OMNIgene®·GUT Dx is the first FDA approved collection kit specifically targeted to the collection of stool-based microbiome samples.

Also, the company launched a new service to provide metatranscriptomic sequencing and analysis of gut microbiome samples through the company’s Diversigen subsidiary. As part of the launch, the company created a comprehensive, curated database with more than 190,000 genomes, representing 31,000 species of microbes, to allow profiling of microbial gene expression, including functional modules and pathways. Metatranscriptomic sequencing provides powerful insights not possible with other sequencing technologies.

About OraSure

Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, OraSure Technologies (OSUR: NASDAQ), together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions.

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Pedro's Cafe in Emmaus to close

· SV Sports (formerly Schuylkill Valley Sports) to close Quakertown location

· Flemington DIY will host a Grand Re-Opening on May 14 at 26 Stangl Road, Flemington. The celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. 

· Elpedio’s Ristorante at Seipsville opened at 2912 Old Nazareth Road in Easton. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday.

· Uai Brazil opened at 315 Lehigh Ave, Palmerton, offering both a seated or buffet option. 

· Colombian Mex Restaurant opened at 107 E Union Blvd in Bethlehem, offering traditional Colombian cuisine. 

· Precision Ink opened at 161 W Berwick St. in Easton. 

· King Wing opened a location in Bethlehem at 129 E. Third St., serving wings and sandwiches. 

· Molinari's at 322 E 3rd St. in Bethlehem is re-opening, offering ticketed seating with an Italian menu offering. 

· The SHED is open at The HOUSE and BARN at 1449 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, serving drinks and cigars. 

· Tony's Pizza & Restaurant opened a new location at 3417 Sullivan Trail in Easton. 

· Big Papa's Restaurant & Catering opened at 1236 Northampton St, Easton. Dale Koehler & Sons Farm will supply the restaurant with meat and eggs.

· Route 61 Hardware has its ribbon cutting at 635 Fountain St. in Ashland at noon on June 24.

· The Shenandoah Pharmacy will hold a ribbon cutting at noon, June 1, at its 33 N. Main St., Shenandoah, location.

· The Canalside Cup on Route 611 in Williams Township opens for the season May 13

· The Curious Plantaholic Nazareth has expanded into New Jersey with a second store at 20 Main St. in historic Clinton, Hunterdon County. the original store is on Belvidere Street in Nazareth. 

·  Childcare With A Purpose and Lehigh Valley Martial Arts are both coming to the shopping center on Easton Avenue in Bethlehem later this year. 

·  Within Harmony wellness center has its grand opening May 18 and 5 p.m. The center, which will provide services such as reiki and crystal energy sessions, is located at at 182 S. First St. in Lehighton

· Time 2 Talk Therapy Services will hold an open house June 1 at 521 Bridge St. in Lehighton

· Alter Ego Salon & Day Spa to hold grand opening on May 22 at 500 Broad Street in Emmaus

· Sephora at Kohl's to open at Whitehall Kohl's

· Juliette Bridals by Ivana has relocated to 161 Glenworth Rd., Pottsville and is having a "relocation celebration" on May 19 at noon. 

· Iqor has opened a new 30,000 square-foot call center in Allentown

· Life Advance Fitness at 436 State Ave. in Emmaus opens on May 11

· Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is open at 561 S. Broad Street in Lansdale, in the former Super Foodtown location. 

· The Caribbean Grill will hold its grand opening on May 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 1800 Sullivan Trail in Forks Township.

· A new mafia-themed bar named Capo & Co. Keg and Cork Kitchen is hiring staff in Emmaus. The restaurant is at 1375 Chestnut St. and will feature a self-tap wine bar. 

· Terrain on the Parkway, at 1625 Lehigh Parkway East in Allentown is open and renting apartments ranging from studio to three-bedroom size. 

· Sports and Social opened April 28 in Allentown. The sports bar and restaurant at 645 Hamilton St. is part of a national chain. 

· McCall Collective Brewing plans a May opening for its second location at 7743 Hamilton Blvd. in the Breinigsville section of Upper Macungie Township. The original brewpub is in Allentown. 

· Project Paw cat cafe and thrift shop opened April 30 at 452 Northampton St., Easton. The cats in the cafe will be available for adoption. The business supports The Center for Animal Health & Welfare in Williams Township.

· McDonald's of Coopersburg is open at 6690 Short Drive, Upper Saucon Township, just off Route 309

· Oley Valley Inn in Oley Township is coming back as The Riedenau House, a farm-to-table restaurant. It will serve a German menu. 

· Margaritaville resort, a Jimmy Buffett-inspired resort is coming to Monroe County. Construction in Tobyhanna and Pocono townships may begin next year, with an opening in 2024 at the site of the old Pocono Manor.

· La Dolce Casa, at 16 W. Broad St. on Tamaqua's main thoroughfare, has added La Dolce Casa Bakery and Italian Market just three doors away at 32 W. Broad St. in the former Bittner's General Store.

· Rutter's opens 3rd location in Berks at Route 222 and Long Lane in Maxatawny Township, north of Kutztown.

· Berks Nature opened The Rookery. The Rookery is in Angelica Creek Park, on top of the existing Nature Place structure. 

· New Santiago's Restaurant at 125 S. Third St. in Coopersburg has reopened after about a year off. 

· Obsidian Tattoo & Piercing Parlor of Bethlehem has expanded to Emmaus. The 173 Main St. location is open now. 

· Ocean State Job Lot, a Rhode Island-based discount store, will open at the former site of the Kmart at Shillington Plaza in Cumru Township. 