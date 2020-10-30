Dorman Products sets records in 3rd quarter

COLMAR, Pa. – Thanks to robust end customer demand from both do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me customers, Dorman Products recorded record net sales and diluted EPS (Earnings Per Share) in the third quarter of 2020.
Dorman, headquartered in Colmar, makes aftermarket auto parts.
It's among those companies that has benefited from the stay-at-home impact of the coronavirus pandemic. To keep occupied, many people have turned to sprucing up their vehicles, homes or other domestic projects, and this has had a positive impact on the companies that supply the products and tools to meet those needs.
Good management, as well as good luck, helped Dorman. It was able to drive down selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales thus boosting operating earnings.
Dorman said its balance sheet remains healthy and strong enabling it to decrease the levels of receivables collected under its factoring program by $104 million, with total factoring costs down $3 million from the same quarter last year.
The company repaid early in the quarter the $99 million outstanding under its revolving line of credit that had been drawn down in March 2020 to enhance liquidity. As a result of these actions and the company’s strong performance despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Dorman generated $146 million in cash from operating activities in the first nine months of 2020 and had approximately $170 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 26, 2020.
Kevin Olsen, Dorman's president and CEO, said, “We achieved record high net sales and EPS this quarter, and our operating margin significantly improved, underscoring our ability to execute despite the challenging macroeconomic environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We certainly faced challenges ramping up our supply chain to meet customer demand, but we demonstrated the agility of our business by meeting the significant demand increases while still maintaining the efficiency levels of our operations.”
Third Quarter Financial Results
Olsen noted that the strategic imperative to bring innovation and solutions to customers and technicians in the aftermarket continues to bear fruit. Heavy Duty net sales were up 19% year-over-year, and Dorman’s innovation teams launched several new-to-the-aftermarket products in the quarter, highlighted by steering shafts, electronic power steering racks, and pre-pressed axles.
The company reported third quarter 2020 net sales of $300.6 million, up 18.4% compared to net sales of $253.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Sales performance in the quarter, a record high for the company, was primarily organic and driven by improved customer demand.
Gross profit was $107.8 million in the third quarter compared to $86.9 million for the same quarter last year. Adjusted gross margin was 36.6% in the third quarter compared to 34.3% in the same quarter of 2019. Adjusted gross margin expansion was primarily due to improved productivity at the company’s Portland, Tennessee, distribution facility, bringing costs back to historical levels, as well as lower provisions for excess and obsolete inventory.
Adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $61.9 million, or 20.6% of net sales, in the quarter compared to $59.2 million, or 23.3% of net sales, in the same quarter last year, primarily due to improved leverage from the $47 million increase in net sales compared to the third quarter of 2019.
Additionally, the company drove operating cost savings in the quarter from productivity improvements at its Portland facility, as well as reduced travel expenses.
Net income for the quarter was $34.3 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $21.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income was $36.8 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, a record high for the company, compared to $22.0 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.
Dorman resumed its share repurchase program in the third quarter and repurchased 126,900 shares of its common stock for $10.7 million at an average price paid per share of $84.55 during the quarter. In addition, the company announced that its Board of Directors authorized an expansion and extension of its share repurchase program, which previously would have expired on December 31, 2020 and permitted share repurchases up to $400 million. The expanded program authorizes share repurchases up to $500 million through December 31, 2022.
Because the COVID-19 situation remains uncertain and continues to evolve, and it is difficult to determine the full impact that the pandemic will have on overall demand and Dorman’s operations, the company is not providing guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2020.
About Dorman Products
Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) is a global organization offering more than 80,000 parts, covering both light duty and heavy duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from under hood to under car, and from hardware to complex electronics.