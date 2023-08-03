Blame it on the weather.
Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, the owner of Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, announced Thurdsay its financial results for the quarter ended June 25, as well as results for the five-week period ended July 30. They weren’t so hot.
The record rainfall in California and wildfires in Canada resulted in a decrease in revenue, guest visits, and sales of 2023 ticket passes during the quarter compared to the second quarter of 2022.
On the brighter side, Cedar Fair management can feel good about an increase in in-park per capita spending and net income in the face of the natural disasters.
Macro-related headwinds have disrupted demand and season pass sales at Cedar Fair's California parks, the company said, contributing to a 17% decline in combined attendance at those parks during the quarter. Meanwhile, combined attendance at the six parks located in the Midwest, which have been least affected by weather, was up 7% during the quarter.
Taking a positive outlook, Richard Zimmerman, Cedar Fair’s president and CEO, commented in a statement: "The investments we have made in our parks for the 2023 season, as well as those made over the past several years, have improved the guest experience, helped us achieve record guest satisfaction ratings, driven increased guest spending, and positioned Cedar Fair to continue delivering strong economic returns for investors.”
Zimmerman added that the company also continued to drive improvements in other key areas of performance, including guest spending levels and booking trends within its resort and group channels. He pointed to several initiatives that are underway to spur demand and maximize profits over the balance of the year.
“We have increased our marketing outreach activities at our largest parks,” Zimmerman said, “and are testing limited-duration pricing for single-day tickets, with the goal of driving incremental demand and creating urgency to visit our parks over the balance of our summer operating calendar and into the important fall season.”
Results for second quarter 2023
During the 2023 second quarter, the company’s parks had 736 total operating days compared with 708 total operating days in the 2022 second quarter. Net revenues totaled $501 million on attendance of 7.4 million guests, compared with net revenues of $509 million on attendance of 7.8 million guests for the quarter ended June 26, 2022.
The 6% decrease in attendance was offset in part by a 3% increase in in-park per capita spending to $61.46 and a 5%, or $3 million, increase in out-of-park revenues.
While operating days in the second quarter increased, the incremental attendance on those additional days was not enough to offset the attendance shortfall.
The increase in in-park per capita spending in the second quarter was primarily attributable to higher levels of guest spending on food and beverage and admissions. The increase in out-of-park revenues during the period was attributable to the reopening of Castaway Bay Resort and Sawmill Creek Resort at Cedar Point following temporary closures for renovations through most of last year’s second quarter.
The company reported 2023 second quarter operating income of $94 million compared with $112 million in the prior year’s second quarter. The decline in operating income reflects the 2% decrease in net revenues and a 1% increase in operating costs and expenses, when compared with the second quarter of 2022. The higher operating costs and expenses were primarily due to anticipated increases in land lease and property tax expenses related to the sale-leaseback of land at California’s Great America.
Net income for the second quarter totaled $54 million, or $1.04 per diluted LP (Limited Partnership) unit, which compares with net income of $51 million, or $0.89 per diluted LP unit, for the comparable period last year.
For the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), which management believes is a meaningful measure of the company’s park-level operating results, totaled $151 million compared with $171 million for the second quarter of 2022.
July 2023 highlights
According to Zimmerman: “Our operating trends in July demonstrate that our marketing initiatives led to an initial lift in attendance, aided by a return of more normal operating conditions at several parks previously impacted by extreme weather."
For the five-week period ended July 30, 2023, preliminary net revenues totaled $414 million, down 2% compared with the same five-week period in 2022. Attendance for the month totaled 5.9 million guests, a decrease of 4%, or 219,000 guests, from July of 2022. In-park per capita spending for July was $63.82, a 2% increase from July of 2022 and out-of-park revenues for the five-week period totaled $48 million, consistent with the comparable period in 2022.
Liquidity highlights
On June 25, the company had cash on hand of $49 million and $123 million available under its revolving credit facility, for total liquidity of $172 million. This compares to $319 million of total liquidity on June 26, 2022. Net debt was $2.41 billion.
Looking ahead
Zimmerman claimed the early success of the marketing initiatives, combined with anticipated demand for Cedar Fair’s popular Halloween and WinterFest events, the continued strength of group and resort bookings, and the catch-up impact it expects to see as 2024 season pass sales kickoff in early August, give the company confidence in a more robust outlook over the balance of the year.
“In addition to strategic marketing initiatives,” Zimmerman concluded, “we are laser-focused on reducing fixed operating costs and expenses and implementing other measures to reduce variable operating costs per operating day. We believe these cost saving initiatives, combined with a return to pre-pandemic attendance levels of 27 million to 28 million guests while maintaining current guest spending levels, would boost annual margin performance back to our most recent pre-pandemic levels and maximize annual cash flow.”
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), is one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.