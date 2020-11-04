Dorney Park parent reports predictably poor 3rd quarter

SANDUSKY, Ohio – You could say that Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, owner of Dorney Park and Wild Water Kingdom, operated in the 2020 third quarter with one hand tied behind its back. That’s because only 7 of the company’s 13 properties, including Dorney Park, were able to re-open in June and July after all closed in March in response to the spread of COVID-19 and local government mandates.
Only two parks – Cedar Point and Kings Island – remained open after the Labor Day weekend.
So, it’s no surprise that third quarter results were pretty bad, and the company believes they are not directly comparable to the results of the 2019 third quarter, which included the full operations of the legacy Cedar Fair parks as well as operations of the two Schlitterbahn water parks acquired in July 2019.
During times like these, companies turn their focus to the balance sheet and maintaining liquidity so they can pay their bills and continue to operate.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update
To provide for incremental liquidity should the pandemic create an extended disruption, Cedar Fair recently announced the completion of a private offering of $300 million of 6.500% senior unsecured notes due in 2028. Prior to announcing the $300 million bond offering, the company also successfully amended its credit facilities to further suspend and revise certain financial covenants by an additional year, and obtained agreement to extend the maturity on $300 million of its revolving credit facilities through Dec. 31, 2023.
“We saw an opportunity while market conditions were attractive to further improve liquidity and provide the Company with additional financial flexibility, actions we view as an insurance policy against the uncertain outlook around the speed to recovery,” said Cedar Fair president and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman.
As of Sept. 27, 2020, the company had cash on hand of $225 million, compared with a balance of $301 million as of June 28, 2020, which represents an average cash burn rate of approximately $25 million per month during the third quarter. Inclusive of net proceeds from the recent notes offering and $359 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility, Cedar Fair had total liquidity of $877 million as of the end of the third quarter.
Other business factors also point to Cedar Fair’s ability to continue operations. Despite the ongoing disruption caused by COVID-19, the company’s season pass base increased by approximately 90,000 units, or 5%, since mid-June. At the end of the third quarter, deferred revenues totaled $193 million, representing an increase of $44 million, or 30%, from this same time last year.
Also, the company currently has approximately 1.8 million season passes outstanding and valid through the end of the 2021 season.
Third Quarter Results
With six of the company’s 13 properties remaining closed in 2020, the third quarter had a total of 314 operating days, compared to 1,035 operating days in the prior year period.
Net revenues for the third quarter totaled $87 million versus $715 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in net revenues was the direct result of an 11.9 million-visit decrease in attendance and a $47 million decrease in out-of-park revenues.
In-park per capita spending decreased by 5% to $47.29 compared to $49.94 in the third quarter of 2019. In-park per capita spending increases in food, merchandise and games, collectively up 18% in the period, were more than offset by decreases in guest spending on admissions and extra-charge attractions, primarily front-of-the-line Fast Lane products.
For the third quarter, operating costs and expenses totaled $141 million compared with $369 million for the third quarter of 2019. The $16 million loss on impairment of goodwill and other intangibles for the current quarter was triggered by the anticipated impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and included impairment of goodwill at the Schlitterbahn parks and Dorney Park, and the Schlitterbahn trade name.
The operating loss for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $137 million, compared with operating income of $275 million in the third quarter of 2019. The operating loss was the result of the 88% decline in net revenues, offset by a $229 million decrease in operating costs and expenses compared with the third quarter of 2019.
Cedar Fair reported a net loss of $136 million, or $2.41 per diluted LP (Limited Partner) unit, in the 2020 third quarter. This compares with net income of $190 million, or $3.34 per diluted LP unit, for the 2019 third quarter.
Outlook
“Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, we continue to take positive steps to bridge the crisis and position the Company for a return to historical performance levels as quickly as possible,” said Zimmerman. “While operations continue to be challenged, we are very pleased with how demand trends have continued to improve at the parks that have reopened, and we are encouraged by the learnings and momentum we’ve gained heading into 2021.”
Attendance has progressed from a range of 20% to 25% of comparable prior year levels upon the initial reopening of parks in late June and early July, to 35% to 40% over the last three months.
Zimmerman noted the Company is committed to reopening all of its properties for the 2021 season, while adding back many of the immersive events and attractions for which its parks are known, including this year’s milestone anniversary celebrations the company chose to postpone at Cedar Point and Knott’s Berry Farm as a result of the pandemic.
“As we look to return our business to some sense of normalcy, we acknowledge visibility around COVID-19 remains poor,” said Zimmerman. “Therefore, our plans for the 2021 season will provide our parks with maximum flexibility to tailor operations and programming as necessary in such a dynamic environment.”
Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership based in Sandusky, Ohio. The company owns and operated 13 amusement parks, along with two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and five hotels. It also operates an additional theme park under a management contract. Its parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.