Downtown Allentown is getting a supermarket, and it's all local
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After years of asking for it, downtown Allentown is getting a supermarket, and it's all local.
Steve Shelly and his wife Nicole, who already own Local Food Market LV, are opening Radish Republic.
"The thing that's missing downtown is grocery. Especially local grocery," Steve said.
"It seemed like the thing that people want is a store to be able to go shop."
It is something that City Center residents have made very clear they want, and where better to put it than right on the ArtsWalk?
The Shellys plan to include prepared food options. The 1,800 square-foot market will also accept SNAP benefits.
But what gets Steve most excited is offering a helping hand to his fellow farmers.
'There's so much good farmland in Lehigh Valley and there's a lot of good growers out there. What they need is that outlet," Steve said.
Radish Republic is expected to open in October.
