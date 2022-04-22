Earnings down for FirstEnergy in first quarter 2022

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· La Dolce Casa, at 16 W. Broad St. on Tamaqua's main thoroughfare, has added La Dolce Casa Bakery and Italian Market just three doors away at 32 W. Broad St. in the former Bittner's General Store.

· Rutter's opens 3rd location in Berks at Route 222 and Long Lane in Maxatawny Township, north of Kutztown.

· Berks Nature opened The Rookery. The Rookery is in Angelica Creek Park, on top of the existing Nature Place structure.

· New Santiago's Restaurant at 125 S. Third St. in Coopersburg has reopened after about a year off.

· Obsidian Tattoo & Piercing Parlor of Bethlehem has expanded to Emmaus. The 173 Main St. location is open now.

· Ocean State Job Lot, a Rhode Island-based discount store, will open at the former site of the Kmart at Shillington Plaza in Cumru Township.

· Elpedio's Ristorante will open May 1 at the site of the Seipsville Inn in Palmer Township.

· King Wing has opened at 129 E. Third St. in south Bethlehem, serving buffalo wings, along with sandwiches.

· Royal Farms convenience store and gas station is headed to the site of the Brass Rail in Allentown on Lehigh Street.

· 3 Men & A Bagel is back open after a brief closing for surgery for the baker. The shop is located at 3350 Schoenersville Road, Bethlehem.

· Wert's Cafe is back after a brief closing following the death of owner Greg Wert.

· Vinyl Press Signs & Graphics has moved to 15 S. Second St. in Emmaus. A grand opening will be held May 5.

· Juliette Bridals by Ivana will hold a ribbon cutting May 19 at 161 Genworth Road, Pottsville.

· JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest bank in the U.S., is coming to downtown Allentown.

· The Easton Farmers' Market will open May 7 at Scott Park along Larry Holmes Drive.

· My Sister's Closet has relocated to the Bethlehem Village Shoppes at 3650 Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township.

· Fortunoff® Backyard Store is open at Hamiliton Crossings.

. Pocono Dessert Co. opens women owned coffee and dessert shop at 2185 PA-611 in Swiftwater

· Handmade Mystic opens crystal shop at 2 S. 4th Street in Emmaus

· Anne Baum named first president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

· Lashes by Gab opens location at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley, across from the movie theater

· Elite Salon & Suites to open at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley in 2022. Independent salon owners will have their own suite space within the store

· Purr Haus opens at 27 South Seventh Street in Emmaus. The boutique will offer a collection of pet supplies and cat-themed apparel.

. The Hummus House opens Bethlehem location at 518 E. Third Street

· New beauty studio, Glow Factory, opens at 1708 Washington Blvd. in Easton

· New salon, Mirror Beauty Studio open at 2002 Hanover Avenue in Allentown.

· A Red Wing shoe store will open on Airport Road in Allentown at the site of the former Zoup! restaurant.

· Paisley & Company Bath Boutique & Fragrance Bar in Kutztown reopens for in-person shopping