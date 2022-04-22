 Skip to main content
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...Enhanced Threat for Fire Spread Today...

The combination of lower humidity values, breezy conditions, and
drying fine fuels will lead to an enhanced threat for fire spread
today across portions of eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey,
Delaware, and eastern Maryland. Relative humidity values are
forecast to drop into the 20s to around 30 percent, while winds
will gust out of the northwest around 20 to 25 mph at times.

Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignites will have the potential to spread
fire quickly.

For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and
wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state
forestry or environmental protection website.

Earnings down for FirstEnergy in first quarter 2022

FirstEnergy headquarters in Akron, Ohio
FirstEnergy

While still operating in the shadow of its involvement in 2020 in a bribery and racketeering scandal in Ohio, FirstEnergy has changed its focus to improving operating results in the future while installing a new corporate culture.

The company had a so-so start. In the first quarter of 2022, earnings missed, but sales beat estimates. FirstEnergy's stock ended the trading day Friday down a little more than 2%, up from its 3.5% decline in early-afternoon trading.

The parent company of Met-Ed, Jersey Central Power and Light, and eight other regulated distribution companies in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, FirstEnergy told analysts it is focused on four key priorities – compliance, financial, FirstEnergy Forward and regulatory success.

"We're off to a solid start in 2022, and I'm excited about our progress and future," said Steven E. Strah, FirstEnergy's president and chief executive officer. "Across FirstEnergy, we're advancing our transformation plan to become an industry-leading company that delivers value to our customers, communities and investors, while building a culture based on our core values where employees can thrive.

"This year, we're further strengthening our company through our ongoing cultural and operational transformation, implementing solutions that anticipate and respond to customer needs, and making sustainable investments to support grid modernization, service reliability and the energy transition."

The company said it was continuing to build a more centralized and robust compliance organization under the leadership of Antonio Fernandez, the company's chief ethics and compliance officer. FirstEnergy claims it has created multiple channels for incident reporting and developing thorough and objective processes to investigate and address incidents of misconduct.

The FE Forward initiative will transform how it operates and enhance its organization, according to the company. It will focus on performance excellence and refocus investment strategy. The regulatory initiative will focus on preparing filings focused on sustainable investments and improving the customer experience, working toward settlement or resolution of cases and filings in several states as well as preparing for rate case activity in Ohio, Maryland, New Jersey, and Ohio

First-quarter results

First-quarter 2022 GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings were $288 million, or $0.51 per basic share of common stock ($0.50 diluted), on revenue of $3.0 billion. In the first quarter of 2021, the company reported GAAP earnings of $335 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share of common stock, on revenue of $2.7 billion.

The first quarter 2022 results include $0.09 of special items, including debt-related costs of $0.06, regulatory charges of $0.01, strategic transaction charges of $0.01, and investigation and other related costs of $0.01.

Operating (non-GAAP) earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were $0.60 per share, at the midpoint of the company's earnings guidance for the quarter. Operating (non-GAAP) earnings in the first quarter of 2021 were $0.69 per share.

For the second quarter of 2022, FirstEnergy is providing a GAAP and operating (non-GAAP) earnings forecast range of $265 million to $320 million, or $0.46 to $0.56 per share, based on 571 million shares outstanding.

In addition, the company is updating its full-year 2022 GAAP earnings forecast range to $1.355 billion to $1.470 billion, or $2.37 to $2.57 per share based on 571 million shares outstanding. FirstEnergy also affirmed its full-year 2022 operating (non-GAAP) earnings guidance range of $1.315 billion to $1.430 billion, or $2.30 to $2.50 per share.

The company noted that rising interest rates and market volatility have impacted its pension plan with a return on assets of -5.8% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 7.6% in 2021.

Operating results

In FirstEnergy's regulated distribution business, the company noted that first-quarter 2022 operating results reflect the impacts of certain accounting policy changes, rate credits that were provided to Ohio customers under a previously approved stipulation and share dilution related to the common equity financing transaction that closed at the end of 2021.

Excluding these items, operating results in the regulated distribution business declined slightly as a result of higher operating expenses associated with planned outage work and higher storm costs, partially offset by higher customer demand and the continued economic recovery in the commercial and industrial segments.

Total distribution deliveries increased 3.6%, FirstEnergy said, compared to the first quarter of 2021. Residential sales increased 2.2% as a result of higher weather-related usage. Commercial deliveries increased 7.6%, while sales to industrial customers increased 2.5%. When adjusted for the impact of weather, total deliveries increased 1.4% as a result of higher demand from commercial and industrial customers, partially offset by a slight decrease in usage by residential customers.

The company said in the regulated transmission business, operating results for the first quarter of 2022 increased due to the company's ongoing Energizing the Future capital investment program.

In corporate/other, operating results improved from 2021 due to lower interest expense from the early redemption of FirstEnergy Corporation debt and higher returns on certain passive investments.

· La Dolce Casa, at 16 W. Broad St. on Tamaqua's main thoroughfare, has added La Dolce Casa Bakery and Italian Market just three doors away at 32 W. Broad St. in the former Bittner's General Store.

· Rutter's opens 3rd location in Berks at Route 222 and Long Lane in Maxatawny Township, north of Kutztown.

· Berks Nature opened The Rookery. The Rookery is in Angelica Creek Park, on top of the existing Nature Place structure. 

· New Santiago's Restaurant at 125 S. Third St. in Coopersburg has reopened after about a year off. 

· Obsidian Tattoo & Piercing Parlor of Bethlehem has expanded to Emmaus. The 173 Main St. location is open now. 

· Ocean State Job Lot, a Rhode Island-based discount store, will open at the former site of the Kmart at Shillington Plaza in Cumru Township. 

· Elpedio's Ristorante will open May 1 at the site of the Seipsville Inn in Palmer Township. 

· King Wing has opened at 129 E. Third St. in south Bethlehem, serving buffalo wings, along with sandwiches. 

· Royal Farms convenience store and gas station is headed to the site of the Brass Rail in Allentown on Lehigh Street. 

· 3 Men & A Bagel is back open after a brief closing for surgery for the baker. The shop is located at 3350 Schoenersville Road, Bethlehem. 

· Wert's Cafe is back after a brief closing following the death of owner Greg Wert. 

· Vinyl Press Signs & Graphics has moved to 15 S. Second St. in Emmaus. A grand opening will be held May 5. 

· Juliette Bridals by Ivana will hold a ribbon cutting May 19 at 161 Genworth Road, Pottsville. 

· JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest bank in the U.S., is coming to downtown Allentown. 

· The Easton Farmers' Market will open May 7 at Scott Park along Larry Holmes Drive. 

· My Sister's Closet has relocated to the Bethlehem Village Shoppes at 3650 Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township. 

· Fortunoff® Backyard Store is open at Hamiliton Crossings.

. Pocono Dessert Co. opens women owned coffee and dessert shop at 2185 PA-611 in Swiftwater

· Handmade Mystic opens crystal shop at 2 S. 4th Street in Emmaus

· Anne Baum named first president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

· Lashes by Gab opens location at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley, across from the movie theater

· Elite Salon & Suites to open at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley in 2022. Independent salon owners will have their own suite space within the store

· Purr Haus opens at 27 South Seventh Street in Emmaus. The boutique will offer a collection of pet supplies and cat-themed apparel.

. The Hummus House opens Bethlehem location at 518 E. Third Street

· New beauty studio, Glow Factory, opens at 1708 Washington Blvd. in Easton

· New salon, Mirror Beauty Studio open at 2002 Hanover Avenue in Allentown. 

· A Red Wing shoe store will open on Airport Road in Allentown at the site of the former Zoup! restaurant.

· Paisley & Company Bath Boutique & Fragrance Bar in Kutztown reopens for in-person shopping