EnerSys Reports Record Sales in Third Quarter

BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. – EnerSys reported its results for fiscal 2023’s third quarter late yesterday. Wall Street loved them, and the company’s stock rocketed to a 52-week high at the opening of trading Thursday morning.
The Bern township manufacturer of stored energy solutions for industrial applications reported record sales even after absorbing $35 million in foreign exchange adjustments. EnerSys said it has a $1.3 billion backlog which promises robust sales in the near future. Supply-chain issues and labor shortages were improved which allowed the company to push more product out the door.
However, David M. Shaffer, president and chief executive officer, warned analysts in a webcast, “We continue to see certain commodity prices remain elevated, and in some cases continue to rise,” which makes cost control difficult. Nevertheless, EnerSys saw gross margin improvement, up 150 basis points to 23.2%.
Shaffer told analysts that EnerSys continues to focus on what it can control: pricing, operating efficiencies, foreign exchange and interest rate mitigation, profitable growth, and mitigating supply constraints.
“We continue to deliver on our innovation roadmap,” Shaffer said in a statement, “with proprietary technology solutions that are defining the future of the energy transition. We are excited to have received our first orders for wireless chargers and look forward to showcasing our maintenance-free battery and wireless charger solutions at both the ProMat and LogiMAT trade shows this Spring.” EnerSys also noted that it upgraded the on-site demo of its electric vehicle fast-charging station.
Third Quarter 2023 Results
Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $920.2 million, below the Zacks consensus estimate of $936 million, but an increase of 9.0% from the prior year third quarter net sales. Sales increased sequentially 2.3% from the second quarter of fiscal 2023 net sales of $899.4 million. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was the result of an 8% increase in pricing and a 5% increase in organic growth, partially offset by a 4% decrease in foreign currency translation impact. The sequential increase was due to a 2% increase in pricing.
Adjusted net earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, on a non-GAAP basis, were $1.27, compared to the guidance of $1.20 to $1.30 per diluted share for the third quarter given by the company in November. These earnings compare to the prior year third quarter adjusted net earnings of $1.01 per diluted share.
Fiscal year to date 2023 net sales for the nine months of fiscal 2023 were $2.718 billion, an increase of 11.0% from the prior year nine-months net sales of $2.450 billion. EnerSys said this increase was due to an 8% increase in both pricing and organic volume, partially offset by a 5% decrease in foreign currency translation impact.
Net earnings for the nine months of fiscal 2023 was $109.9 million, or $2.66 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable net-of -tax impact of $35.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. Net earnings for the nine months of fiscal 2022 was $115.8 million, or $2.69 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable net-of-tax impact of $25.1 million, or $0.58 per diluted share.
Adjusted net earnings per diluted share for the nine months of fiscal 2023, on a non-GAAP basis, were $3.52. This compares to the prior year nine months adjusted net earnings of $3.27 per diluted share.
Business Segment Operating Results
Energy Systems combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Sales for Energy Systems in the third quarter of 2023 were $434.3 million and adjusted operating earnings were $26.5 million. For the first nine months of fiscal 2023 sales were $1.2799 billion and adjusted operating earnings were $56.6 million.
Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Sales for Motive Power were $361.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and adjusted operating earnings were $47.1 million in the same period. For the first nine months of fiscal 2023 sales were $1.0677 billion while adjusted operating earnings were $129.0 million.
Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. Specialty batteries sales in the third quarter were $124.1 million and adjusted operating earnings were $11.3 million. For the first nine months of fiscal 2023 sales of specialty batteries were $371.0 million and adjusted operating earnings were $29.5 million.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Outlook
Shaffer commented, “We are increasingly optimistic that our strong Q3’23 results reflect the sustainable “next step” toward achieving our long-term financial and operational goals. While we are not out of the woods yet with inflation and supply chain unpredictability, demand remains strong with secular trends in our end markets that, along with a strong balance sheet and superior products and services, provide us a buffer from the impact of a potential economic pullback.
“We expect to continue to operate in a dynamic macro environment and anticipate FX and interest rate headwinds, an easing but still unpredictable supply chain, and European utility inflation to persist for some time. While demand for our products remains robust, we believe we will weather and potentially benefit from a slowdown due to large portions of our business that are cycle-independent as well as our significant cash flow generation during past recessionary periods.
“For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, we expect adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.33 to $1.43, reflecting sequential volume and price/mix improvement, strong demand trends and a healthy backlog. We expect our gross margin to be in the range of 22% - 24%. For the full year of fiscal 2023 we expect capital expenditures to be approximately $90 million.”
About EnerSys
EnerSys (ENS) specializes in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys claims to have solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business.