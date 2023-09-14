BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. – EnerSys, the manufacturer of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, with headquarters in Berks County, has been honored with the Energy Efficiency Initiative of the Year award as part of Environmental Finance’s Sustainable Company Awards.
According to its website, Environmental Finance is an online news and analysis service reporting on sustainable investment, green finance and the people and companies active in environmental markets.
The Energy Efficiency Initiative of the Year award, according to Environmental Finance, recognizes companies that have created and utilized groundbreaking energy efficient technologies, strategies, or business models to help reduce energy waste across any aspect of a business, from buildings and manufacturing, to transport and infrastructure.
A judging panel consisting of over 40 investors and industry experts chosen for their knowledge, objectivity and credibility, along with the Environmental Finance editorial team, recognized EnerSys specifically for the implementation of the EnerSys Operating System (EOS), which, they said, is a clear demonstration of the company’s commitment to sustainability and efficiency.
The company describes the EnerSys Operating System (EOS), as a lean management program designed to identify, reduce, or eliminate excess waste and associated costs across its operations.
Patrice Baumann, Chief Integrated Supply Chain Officer at EnerSys, expressed the company's pride in receiving the award, stating, "We are honored to be recognized for the EnerSys Operating System (EOS), our lean management program. The implementation of EOS has created a culture of continuous improvement and waste reduction that has had a significant positive impact on our organization."
Since the implementation of EOS in 2017, EnerSys claims the EOS program has yielded remarkable results across various facets of the EnerSys operations, including scrap, water, gas, and cardboard reduction. The EOS program was also awarded the Better Practice Award from the U.S. Department of Energy Better Plants Program earlier this year.
About EnerSys
EnerSys (ENS) makes stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the acquisition of NorthStar, EnerSys says it's solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries.