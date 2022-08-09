Eyecare company Alcon reports Q2 revenue of $2B, up 5%

Alcon Inc., a global eyecare company with research and production facilities in Berks County, reported second quarter revenue Tuesday of $2.2 billion, just over the consensus estimate of industry analysts and up 5% over last year.
Alcon also reported core diluted earnings per share of 63 cents, above the 55-cent forecast of industry analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research, though the company lowered forecasts for 2022.
"We see strong demand for our innovative products by doctors, patients and consumers around the world," David Endicott, chief executive officer, said in a statement. "This, coupled with ongoing recovery across international markets, drove another quarter of strong sales growth."
Alcon said the strong U.S. dollar and foreign currency translations will present a challenge, he said. In "constant currency," that is, excluding the effects of exchange-rate fluctuations, Alcon said revenue increased 10% over the year-ago quarter's $2.1 billion.
The company reduced its 2022 full-year revenue outlook. It now forecasts revenue of $8.6 billion to $8.8 billion, down from its May projection of $8.7 billion to $8.9 billion.
Alcon also reduced its full-year core diluted earnings per share prediction, to $2.20 to $2.30, down from the $2.35 to $2.45 forecast in May. Interest expenses are expected to be higher, according to the company's earnings statement. The previous forecast range was $200 million to $210 million, now adjusted upward to $210 million to $220 million.
Alcon's portfolio includes surgical devices for ophthalmologists along with contact lenses, dry-eye treatments and other vision-care products. This year, it agreed to acquire EYSUVIS, a pharmaceutical eye-drop, from Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. to expand its dry-eye line.
That transaction cost $60 million, plus potential additional payments depending on how well EYSUVIS and another acquired eye-care product do.
Alcon shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ALC. The closing price Tuesday was $75.47.
In the last 52 weeks, Alcon has traded as high as $88.78 and as low as $63.92. The market value of the company, based on number of shares outstanding times the current price, is $37 billion.
The company is based in Geneva, Switzerland, with a U.S. base in Fort Worth, Texas.