Federal reserve expected to raise interest rates to curb inflation

The federal reserve is expected to raise interest rates when it meets later on Wednesday. Rates were previously kept low to support job growth and the economy.
Now, the focus turns to curbing inflation.
The goal of raising interest rates is to combat inflation and lower prices for consumer goods. The federal reserve has kept rates at zero since the pandemic started.
That's helped the economy by helping businesses and consumers borrow and spend money.
"The housing market is incredibly critical. Shelter costs are the number one expense for most American households," said Catherine Rampell, an Economics Commentator.
That ability to spend has boosted demand for big-ticket items, but now supply is struggling to keep up. Add to that rising energy costs.
"Russia's the largest energy producer, but even before that, Jake, costs were rising, as we know, because of the COVID-19 disruptions to the supply chain," said Rana Foroohar, CNN Global Economic Analyst.
New numbers show a 7.9% increase in the consumer index year-over-year. The cost of food has risen about 8%. Energy is up almost 26%, and relief is unlikely to come soon.
"Almost any category you can imagine that consumers spend money on -- those also went up, so, yeah, next month is going to be pretty painful," said Rampell.
Inflation is so bad, some experts worry about a recession.
"Inflation is the one killer. It is a tax. Inflation is a tax no matter how you look at it. You got to get your financial house in order," said Sen. Joe Manchin.
The hope is that an interest rate increase will lower the cost of living for average Americans.
"Right now times are tough, and I'm trying to make things meet, stuff," said Jose Morales, a Los Angeles Resident.