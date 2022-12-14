First Bank to acquire Chester County-based Malvern Bancorp in $150M deal

Malvern Bancorp, a Chester County-based financial institution, has agreed to be acquired by First Bank in a transaction valued at $149.5 million.
The cash-and-stock deal expands the reach of Hamilton, New Jersey-based First Bank into eastern Pennsylvania.
Malvern Bancorp is the parent company of Malvern Bank. The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, the banks said Wednesday in a joint statement.
First Bank will pay 0.7733 share of stock and $7.80 in cash for each Malvern Bancorp share. Based on First Bank's closing price Tuesday of $15.31 per share, the purchase price is about $19.64 per share of Malvern stock. Malvern shares closed at $15.40 Tuesday.
First Bank will issue about 5.9 million new shares of common stock and pay $59.4 million in cash to complete the deal. After the deal was announced, First Bank shares dropped in early trading, while Malvern Bancorp shares gained.
Malvern Bank is based in Paoli and serves customers through nine locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania; Morristown, New Jersey, and Palm Beach, Florida. The bank also has an office in Allentown.
After the transaction, First Bank will have about $3.68 billion in assets and 27 branches in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.
First Bank Chief Executive Officer and President Patrick L. Ryan said in the statement that the purchase will increase profit from the start.
"Importantly, we expect the transaction will be significantly and immediately accretive to First Bank earnings per share," he said.
"We believe this strategic combination will benefit all the stakeholders of the combined company," said Anthony Weagley, president and chief executive officer of Malvern Bancorp.
Both banks are traded on the NASDAQ market. First Bank is traded under the ticker symbol FRBA and dropped in early trading after the deal was announced. Shares of Malvern Bancorp, which gained after the announcement, are traded under the ticker MLVF.