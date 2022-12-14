 Skip to main content
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of
around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Berks, Lehigh and Northampton.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain
will move in to the area from west to east Thursday morning.
This is expected to last several hours before an eventual change
to rain occurs from south to north by the late afternoon into
the evening.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

First Bank to acquire Chester County-based Malvern Bancorp in $150M deal

  • 0
Money cash generic

Malvern Bancorp, a Chester County-based financial institution, has agreed to be acquired by First Bank in a transaction valued at $149.5 million.

The cash-and-stock deal expands the reach of Hamilton, New Jersey-based First Bank into eastern Pennsylvania.

Malvern Bancorp is the parent company of Malvern Bank. The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, the banks said Wednesday in a joint statement.

First Bank will pay 0.7733 share of stock and $7.80 in cash for each Malvern Bancorp share. Based on First Bank's closing price Tuesday of $15.31 per share, the purchase price is about $19.64 per share of Malvern stock. Malvern shares closed at $15.40 Tuesday.

First Bank will issue about 5.9 million new shares of common stock and pay $59.4 million in cash to complete the deal. After the deal was announced, First Bank shares dropped in early trading, while Malvern Bancorp shares gained.

Malvern Bank is based in Paoli and serves customers through nine locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania; Morristown, New Jersey, and Palm Beach, Florida. The bank also has an office in Allentown.

After the transaction, First Bank will have about $3.68 billion in assets and 27 branches in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.

First Bank Chief Executive Officer and President Patrick L. Ryan said in the statement that the purchase will increase profit from the start.

"Importantly, we expect the transaction will be significantly and immediately accretive to First Bank earnings per share," he said.

"We believe this strategic combination will benefit all the stakeholders of the combined company," said Anthony Weagley, president and chief executive officer of Malvern Bancorp.

Both banks are traded on the NASDAQ market. First Bank is traded under the ticker symbol FRBA and dropped in early trading after the deal was announced. Shares of Malvern Bancorp, which gained after the announcement, are traded under the ticker MLVF.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

