FirstEnergy earnings down, revenues up

AKRON, Oh. - FirstEnergy reported fourth quarter and full year results for 2022 that, at best, can be considered mediocre.
Nevertheless, bucking Wall Street’s downturn at the market’s opening following the announcement of the consumer price index remaining above 6%, First Energy’s stock rose nearly 2%.
The reason could be that the company announced that it increased its targeted dividend payout and expects to deliver on the new goals later in 2023. In times when the stock market is uncertain, investors often retreat into the relatively safe “dividend” stocks like public utilities and FirstEnergy.
FirstEnergy is the parent company of Met Ed, Jersey Central Power and Light and 8 other regulated distribution companies in the Mid-West and Mid-Atlantic regions.
On both a GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) and non-GAAP basis FirstEnergy’s earnings for the year were down when compared to 2021. However, for 2023 the company projected earnings to be above the 2021 level.
Management comments
FirstEnergy underwent a management shake-up near the end of the third quarter when former CEO Steven Strah was removed.
Commenting on the 2022 results in a statement, John W. Somerhalder II, FirstEnergy board chair, interim president and chief executive officer summarized, "Over the past year, FirstEnergy closed on transformative equity investments to enhance our financial position and fuel our customer-focused investment strategy; implemented a companywide continuous improvement mindset to optimize our performance; invested over $3.2 billion in customer-focused regulated investments; and continued our progress to foster a culture rooted in our core values and focused on ethics, integrity and accountability.
"We intend to build on this positive momentum as we continue transforming FirstEnergy into a premier electric company with a strong foundation and a sustainable strategy for long-term growth."
In addition, Somehalder told analysts on a webcast that the search for a new CEO continues and the company expects the new CEO to continue executing the corporate strategy.
Full Year 2022 Results
FirstEnergy reported full year 2022 GAAP earnings of $406 million, or $0.71 per basic and diluted share, on revenue of $12.5 billion. In 2021, the company reported GAAP earnings of $1.283 billion, or $2.35 per basic and diluted share, on revenue of $11.1 billion. Results include a non-cash tax charge of $1.23 per share associated with the announced minority interest sale in FirstEnergy Transmission, LLC (FET).
Operating (non-GAAP) earnings were $2.41 per share in 2022, above the midpoint of the company's original guidance range. In 2021, operating (non-GAAP) earnings were $2.60 per share, or $2.15 per share on an adjusted basis when excluding the impacts of accounting policy changes, Ohio rate credits and equity financing transactions for comparability purposes.
FirstEnergy said 2022 results were driven by the continued strength of its customer-focused regulated investment programs, higher investment income, lower interest expense and higher customer demand as compared to 2021, partially offset by higher operating expenses.
Fourth Quarter Results
In the fourth quarter of 2022, FirstEnergy reported a GAAP loss of $403 million, or $(0.71) per basic and diluted share, on revenue of $3.2 billion. This compares to fourth quarter 2021 GAAP earnings of $427 million, or $0.77 per basic and diluted share, on revenue of $2.7 billion. Fourth quarter 2022 GAAP results include the non-cash tax charge associated with the announced minority interest sale in FET and both periods include other special items.
Operating earnings were $0.50 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2021, operating earnings were $0.51 per share and $0.41 per share on an adjusted basis when excluding the impacts of accounting policy changes, Ohio rate credits and equity financing transactions.
Segment Results
The company stated fourth quarter 2022 operating results in the Regulated Distribution business decreased slightly compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 as higher revenue related to capital investment programs and customer demand were offset by higher operating expenses, including the acceleration of future planned maintenance work, incremental reliability spend, and higher materials and storm restoration costs.
Total distribution deliveries increased 2.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 due to higher weather-related usage in the residential and commercial sectors and stronger industrial sales. Residential and commercial sales increased 3.1% and 0.6% respectively compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, while sales to industrial customers increased 1.7%.
In the Regulated Transmission business, FirstEnergy reported fourth quarter 2022 operating results benefited from the company's ongoing Energizing the Future capital investment program and lower net financing costs.
In the Corporate/Other segment, fourth quarter 2022 operating results improved as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher earnings contributions from legacy, commodity-based investments, lower interest expense from holding company debt redemptions during 2022 and higher discrete income tax benefits.
For the full year, the company said operating earnings in the Regulated Distribution business reflect higher customer demand and increased revenues from capital investments programs, offset by higher operating expenses, including the acceleration of future planned maintenance work, incremental reliability spend, and higher materials and storm restoration costs.
Total 2022 distribution deliveries increased 1.5% from 2021 as a result of weather-related usage in the residential and commercial sectors that increased by 0.7% and 2.0%, respectively, and stronger industrial demand of 2.1%.
Full year 2022 operating earnings in the Regulated Transmission business increased as a result of the Energizing the Future capital investment program and lower net financing costs. During 2022, the company made $1.4 billion of capital investments aimed at modernizing and improving the reliability and resiliency of the transmission system.
In the Corporate/Other segment, full year 2022 operating results improved as compared to 2021, primarily due to higher returns on legacy, commodity-based investments and lower interest expense from holding company debt redemptions during 2022.
Dividend Policy Change
"We recognize the importance of an attractive dividend, and we're pleased to move forward with a new policy that reflects the steps we've taken to improve our credit profile, our confidence in our long-term growth prospects and our commitment to increase value for shareholders," Somerhalder said.
FirstEnergy announced a new dividend policy that raises the targeted dividend payout ratio to 60% to 70% of operating earnings, from the previous range of 55% to 65%. The company expects to resume dividend growth for dividends payable later this year.
Guidance
The company affirmed its long-term, 6% to 8% targeted annual operating earnings growth rate, which is based off the previous year's operating earnings guidance midpoint.
FirstEnergy provided a 2023 earnings guidance range of $1.4 billion to $1.515 billion, or $2.44 to $2.64 per share based on 574 million shares outstanding. In addition, the company is providing a guidance range of $320 million to $380 million, or $0.56 to $0.66 per share for the first quarter of 2023.
Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) includes one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, and a diverse generating fleet with a total capacity of more than 16,000 megawatts.