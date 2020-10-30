FirstEnergy fires CEO after internal investigation

AKRON, Ohio - FirstEnergy has fired its chief executive officer and two other executives amid a federal investigation.
The board of directors said in a news release Thursday night that an independent review committee found CEO Chuck Jones and two others "violated certain FirstEnergy policies and its code of conduct."
The board did not release further details, but the terminations come amid allegations of a $60 million bribery scheme.
While FirstEnergy and its executives have denied wrongdoing and have not been criminally charged, federal investigators said the company secretly funneled millions to secure a $1 billion legislative bailout for two unprofitable Ohio nuclear plants.
Officials from the Akron-based corporation, including Jones, have long insisted FirstEnergy Corp., the parent company of Berks County-based Met-Ed, had no financial stake in rescuing the plants because they were operated by FirstEnergy Solutions. But nearly all of the money used to fund the scheme came from the corporation itself, authorities said.
Also fired Thursday were the company's senior vice president of product development, marketing, and branding; and the senior vice president of external affairs.
The terminations were effective immediately.
The board promoted company President Steven Strah to acting CEO, also effective immediately.
Christopher Pappas has been named executive director.