AKRON, Oh. - Utility companies fill more than one role in the economy. They deliver power, of course, but they drive economic development in their service area as well.
For the fifth year in a row, FirstEnergy, the parent company of Met Ed, Jersey Central Power and Light and 8 other regulated distribution companies in the Mid-West and Mid-Atlantic regions has been named by Site Selection magazine as one of the nation's leading utilities in promoting economic development, helping to attract more than 12,000 new jobs and $7.3 billion in third-party corporate facility investment in its six-state service area in 2022.
FirstEnergy was one of twenty Site Selection award winners chosen from a field of more than 3,300 electric companies and cooperatives across the country.
FirstEnergy claims their economic development team positively influenced 86 major projects in 2022. The projects included a distribution center in Pennsylvania that will employ 3,500 people, an energy storage system factory in West Virginia that will employ at least 750 people, a data center in Maryland and a chicken cooking facility and solar panel manufacturing plant both in northeast Ohio.
According to the company, the number of jobs that FirstEnergy helped to attract in 2022 is the largest among the companies recognized in Site Selection's East North Central region.
FirstEnergy's economic development team regularly provides the following services for companies looking to locate or expand in its footprint:
· Location analysis and community research
· Site tours
· Permitting and regulations expertise
· Information on available sites and buildings
· Demographic, workforce and business establishments data
· Introductions to local, regional and state officials
· Information about local and state economic development incentives
"This is our 19th recognition by Site Selection in the past 21 years, which is a testament to our company's commitment to economic development projects that benefit the customers we serve," said Patrick Kelly, director of economic development for FirstEnergy. "We are proud to receive this honor once again, but even more important to us is the positive impacts these facilities bring to our local communities."
Kelly went on to say that a major focus in 2022 was work on the company’s 'State of the Customer' initiative intended to help FirstEnergy better understand the unique requirements of its various commercial and industrial customers. The company said it used research, and segmentation and customer surveys to gain insight on how it can continue to provide top-notch service to commercial and industrial customers in the future.
Along with its business development relationships and programs, FirstEnergy said it is investing in transmission system enhancements and grid modernization to provide world-class infrastructure capable of powering energy-intensive industries now and in the future.
The company's West Virginia utilities are also in the process of developing five utility-scale solar facilities that are intended to support economic development in the state, as a growing number of companies require that a portion of the electricity they purchase be generated by renewable sources.
FirstEnergy (NYSE; First Energy) operates 10 electric distribution companies serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland, and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.