A warm spring dinged FirstEnergy
It was a very mild spring around here. That’s great for residents but presents a business challenge to FirstEnergy, the parent company of Met Ed, Jersey Central Power and Light and 8 other regulated distribution companies in the Mid-West and Mid-Atlantic regions. Warmer weather means less electricity use and that reduced the company’s earnings per share (EPS) by $0.07 in the second quarter. Otherwise, FirstEnergy would have matched the operating EPS of the second quarter of 2022.
On the other hand, according to FirstEnergy, continued growth from regulated investments and lower operating expenses were positive earnings drivers in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Together, they partially offset higher financing costs and lower pension credits, as well as the lower power usage.
It was the first earnings report for Brian X. Tierney, the new president and chief executive officer. In a statement he commented: "FirstEnergy is focused on driving sustainable growth through capital investments that enable the energy transition, improve the reliability and resiliency of the electric grid, and support economic activity and innovation in our communities."
Tierney said on an investors conference call, FirstEnergy is focused on positive engagement with key stakeholders and that he has been engaged on a listening tour at the company’s facilities and operations. In addition, Tierney reaffirmed a targeted long-term annual operating EPS growth rate of 6-8%.
Second Quarter Operating Results
FirstEnergy Corp. reported second quarter 2023 GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings of $235 million, or $0.41 per basic and diluted share, on revenue of $3.0 billion. In the second quarter of 2022, the company reported GAAP earnings of $187 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share of common stock, on revenue of $2.8 billion.
Operating (non-GAAP) earnings were $0.47 per share in the second quarter of 2023, in the upper end of the company's guidance range, and were $0.53 per share in the second quarter of 2022.
Second Quarter Segment Results
In the Regulated Distribution business, higher revenues related to utility investment programs, and lower operating expenses compared to the second quarter of 2022 were offset by lower customer usage.
FirstEnergy said total distribution deliveries decreased 4.9% compared to the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to cooling degree days that were 40% below normal and 48% below last year. Load was down 1.1% on a weather-adjusted basis.
In the Regulated Transmission business, second quarter 2023 operating results primarily benefited from the company's ongoing Energizing the Future investment program. Rate base increased 8.2%, or more than $700 million, from the second quarter of 2022.
In Corporate/Other, second quarter 2023 operating results were essentially flat compared to the second quarter of 2022. Significant drivers included lower operating expenses and lower interest expenses, which were offset primarily by a lower earnings contribution from the company's legacy investment in Signal Peak.
First Half Results
For the first half of 2023, FirstEnergy reported GAAP earnings of $527 million, or $0.92 per basic and diluted share, on revenue of $6.2 billion. This compares to GAAP earnings of $475 million, or $0.83 per basic and diluted share, on revenue of $5.8 billion in the first half of 2022.
Operating (non-GAAP) earnings for the first half of 2023 were $1.06 per share, compared to $1.12 per share in the first half of 2022.
Results for the first half of 2023 reflect continued growth from the company's regulated investment strategy and lower operating expenses. According to FirstEnergy, these factors partially offset the impact of lower pension credits, as well as lower distribution sales that reduced earnings by $0.18 per share compared to the first half of 2022.
Through the first six months, heating degree days were 17% below normal and 16% below last year, while cooling degree days were 40% and 47% below normal and last year, respectively.
Guidance
FirstEnergy reaffirmed its full-year 2023 operating (non-GAAP) earnings guidance range of $2.44 to $2.64 per share based on 574 million shares outstanding. In addition, the company provided an operating (non-GAAP) earnings guidance range of $455 million to $515 million, or $0.80 to $0.90 per share for the third quarter of 2023, based on 573 million shares outstanding.
The company also affirmed its long-term, 6% to 8% targeted annual operating earnings per share growth rate, which is based off the previous year's operating earnings guidance midpoint.
About FirstEnergy
Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) includes one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, and a diverse generating fleet with a total capacity of more than 16,000 megawatts.
FirstEnergy’s 10 regulated distribution companies form one of the nation’s largest investor-owned electric systems, based on serving 6 million customers in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.