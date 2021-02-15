You are the owner of this article.
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of
two to four tenths of an inch with up to one inch of snow and
sleet.

* WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and
northeast Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Florists busy all Valentine's Day weekend

  • Updated
  • Comments

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. - Valentine's Day has come and gone, and it was a good weekend for some local businesses.

Flower shops did big business over the weekend, not just on Sunday.

69 News checked in with The Nosegay Florist near Bernville, Berks County. The shop was bustling all weekend long.

"Valentine's Day when it falls on a Sunday, it's typically not as crazy in the shop as it is Friday and Saturday. Those two days were also very, very busy. We had a lot of deliveries, a lot of pickups, and we're out of roses," said Jan Keeney, manager of the shop.

The Nosegay Florist has been a staple in Berks County for decades.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· PPL Corporation named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index. It's the fifth consecutive year PPL has earned high marks on the national report

· GEICO has opened an office in the Broadcasting Square shopping center, 2733 Papermill Road, Suite X3, in Spring Township. Office hours are Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

· Bimbo Bakeries USA has earned the EPA's Energy Star certification for superior energy efficiency at 15 of its bakeries, including the one that produces Maier's Bakery items in southwest Reading's Oakbrook neighborhood.

· Giant to build new, bigger grocery store near current location on West Swamp Road (Route 313) in Doylestown. Construction is set to start mid-March with an anticipated opening date later this year.

· Peeps & Company store at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley to close for good

· ‌‌‌Historic Hotel Bethlehem General Manager Dennis J. Costello will retire at the end of January after a 15-year tenure.

· Altitude‌ ‌Marketing was‌ ‌named‌ ‌to the 2021 Chief Marketer 200 list (CM200), a spotlight on the best engagement and activation agencies in the United States. This is the second year in a row that Altitude was named to the list in the category of B2B Brand Engagement Agencies.

. Victaulic appoints Rick Bucher as CEO, succeeding John Malloy, effective Jan. 31, 2021

· Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania has appointed Angelo J. Valletta as president and CEO, succeeding R. Chadwick Paul Jr., who will retire on March 31, 2021

· Valley Oral Surgery opens new location in Quakertown, at the practice of Dr. Mark Elstein, who has joined the Valley Oral Surgery team. The 1402 Broad St. office is the company's fourth location.

· Tower Health opens new Family Medicine location at 3855 Penn Avenue in Sinking Spring

· Automotive News recently honored Gail Faulkner, longtime CEO of the Faulkner Automotive Group, as one of the Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry. The award is given every five years to the 100 most influential women in the North American automotive industry.

· Penske Logistics earns 2020 SmartWay Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

· Carroll Engineering Corporation, a full-service civil engineering firm, said Justin M. Coyle, Structural Department Manager, and John L. Koutsouros, Planning and Site Design Department Manager, have both been named its newest shareholders.

. Capital BlueCross to open health and wellness center in Allentown office building, at 1221 Hamilton Street. Renovations slated to be done by Feb. 2021

