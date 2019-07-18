Business

Former Crayola CEO named president of Hallmark Greetings

By:

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 07:22 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 07:22 PM EDT

EASTON, Pa. - The former president and CEO of Crayola has been appointed president of Hallmark's Greetings business.

Smith Holland will begin his new role on September 3.

Holland was previously president and CEO of Crayola since 2015, where he led strategic initiatives focused on innovation, digital transformation, international expansion, Crayola Experience advancement, and supply chain and systems execution.

“It is incredibly exciting to be taking on this challenge with Hallmark Greetings,” said Holland. “This is a transformative time for the company, and we will be aggressive in finding new ways of meeting our consumers’ needs as part of this foundational part of our business.” 

 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Latest From the Newsroom

This Week's Circulars

News Direct From U.S. Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

News Direct From Regional Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Latest From The Newsroom