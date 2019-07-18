Former Crayola CEO named president of Hallmark Greetings
EASTON, Pa. - The former president and CEO of Crayola has been appointed president of Hallmark's Greetings business.
Smith Holland will begin his new role on September 3.
Holland was previously president and CEO of Crayola since 2015, where he led strategic initiatives focused on innovation, digital transformation, international expansion, Crayola Experience advancement, and supply chain and systems execution.
“It is incredibly exciting to be taking on this challenge with Hallmark Greetings,” said Holland. “This is a transformative time for the company, and we will be aggressive in finding new ways of meeting our consumers’ needs as part of this foundational part of our business.”
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Latest From the Newsroom
-
- Updated Lehigh Valley Deadly I-78 crash: All lanes open; only Route 309 south right lane remains closed
- Weather Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- Lehigh Valley Man follows in his father's footsteps, graduates from police academy
- Lehigh Valley 49-year-old woman seriously injured after 3-car crash in Lower Macungie Township
- Lehigh Valley Standard fans may not be enough to keep you cool in humid weather
This Week's Circulars
News Direct From U.S. Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
News Direct From Regional Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lehigh Valley - 49-year-old woman seriously injured after 3-car crash in Lower Macungie Township
- Lehigh Valley - Standard fans may not be enough to keep you cool in humid weather
- Business - Children-centered book shop owners opening 3rd location in Easton
- Updated Business - Former Crayola CEO named president of Hallmark Greetings
- Updated Berks - Exeter road buckled by flood; 'It had a lot of power to it'