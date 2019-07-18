Former Crayola CEO named president of Hallmark Greetings

Crayola

EASTON, Pa. - The former president and CEO of Crayola has been appointed president of Hallmark's Greetings business.

Smith Holland will begin his new role on September 3.

Holland was previously president and CEO of Crayola since 2015, where he led strategic initiatives focused on innovation, digital transformation, international expansion, Crayola Experience advancement, and supply chain and systems execution.

“It is incredibly exciting to be taking on this challenge with Hallmark Greetings,” said Holland. “This is a transformative time for the company, and we will be aggressive in finding new ways of meeting our consumers’ needs as part of this foundational part of our business.”