Freshpet Inc., a pet food maker with about 600 employees in Northampton County, has reached an amicable resolution with an activist investor that had challenged the company's leadership.
This may be a case of both sides winning. Shares in Freshpet have gained 24% during the dispute.
Jana Partners, which owns about 7.5% of Freshpet, said earlier this year that Freshpet's board of directors was not serving shareholders well. That criticism came after a decline in the stock. The company responded that it had a plan to move Freshpet forward.
The two parties said early Monday that the dispute has been settled with the addition of two directors with experience in the food industry.
"We commend Freshpet for the significant improvements in the business, team and board made over the past year," Scott Ostfeld, managing partner at Jana, said in a joint statement.
Activist investors such as Jana buy stakes in companies they consider to be undervalued and then seek changes in operations and management to increase the value of their investment. In some cases, they push for a sale of the company.
The two new directors are Timothy McLevish and Joseph E. Scalzo. The board now has 12 directors.
McLevish has served as chief financial officer at five public companies: Kraft Foods Group, Ingersoll-Rand Corp., Carrier Corp., Walgreen Boots Alliance and Mead Corp., according to the statement.
Scalzo has been chief executive of Simply Good Foods Co. and WhiteWave Foods Inc. He has also held executive roles at Dean Foods, Gillette and Coca-Cola.
"The Freshpet business has tremendous momentum and this agreement will help position us to continue delivering the results our shareholders expect," Billy Cyr, chief executive of Freshpet, said in the statement.
As part of the agreement, Jana has withdrawn its earlier nominations for directors. It will support Freshpet's slate of directors at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders.
Freshpet, founded in 2006, is based in Secaucus, New Jersey. It makes fresh food for dogs and cats in Hanover Township, which it refers to as its Bethlehem operation, and Ennis, Texas.
On May 25, Freshpet said Jana was trying to force a sale of the company. The closing share price that day was $64.11. The closing price Friday was $79.28, an increase of 24%.
Shares in Freshpet are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol FRPT. In the last 52 weeks, they have traded as high as $84.70 and as low as $36.02.