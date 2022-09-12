Freshpet and Gellar, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' to award grants to no-kill animal shelters

Freshpet Inc. has recruited actress and animal advocate Sarah Michelle Gellar to help choose 16 animal shelters to receive grants totaling $150,000.
Local no-kill shelters are eligible, and anyone can make a nomination.
The "Fresh Start" initiative that gives money to no-kill shelters starts Monday, Sept. 12. Nominations for shelters can be made at ThankYouRescues.com through Sept. 25.
Grants range from $5,000 to $25,000.
Winners will be announced in October.
Gellar will help choose the winners. Her family has one rescue dog and two other dogs, Freshpet said in a statement. Her roles have included Buffy Summers on the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" television series, and she has appeared in films including "Scream 2," "Cruel Intentions," and "I Know What You Did Last Summer."
"We treat our pets like they're our kids, they're such a big part of our family," Gellar said in the statement. "We've always been big supporters of animal adoption because there are so many deserving animals that need good homes."
She has also supported other causes, including Habitat for Humanity and CARE.
Freshpet has operations in Hanover Township, Northampton County, and earlier this year announced plans to expand nearby.
The company has distributed more than $400,000 to no-kill shelters in the U.S. since it started the Fresh Start program in 2018. The grants are used at the discretion of the winning shelters, the statement said. Freshpet has helped more than 160 animal shelters throughout the country and donated more than 14 million meals.
Secaucus, New Jersey-based Freshpet is traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol FRPT. Shares in the company traded early Monday at $39.51, near a 52-week low. The current price is about a quarter of the 52-week high of $159.66.