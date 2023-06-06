Freshpet, employer of 600 people in Northampton County, projects $750 million in 2023 sales

 Skip to main content
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY...

.Low fuel moistures, low daytime relative humidity values, and
breezy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions
into this afternoon and evening. Any fires that develop may
quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. There
is also a chance of isolated dry thunderstorms, which could serve
as an ignition source for fires today.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEASTERN
PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE LEHIGH VALLEY AND POCONO PLATEAU,
SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL NEW JERSEY, AND PORTIONS OF NORTHERN NEW
JERSEY...

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset,
Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Eastern Monmouth, Mercer, Salem,
Gloucester, Camden, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean,
Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May,
Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Southeastern Burlington,
Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Delaware,
Philadelphia, Western Chester, Eastern Chester, Western
Montgomery, Eastern Montgomery, Upper Bucks and Lower Bucks.

* TIMING...Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s to low 80s.

* IMPACTS...The combination of very dry conditions, low
humidity, and gusty winds will result in favorable conditions
for the rapid spread of fires on Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires
that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult
to contain.

For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions,
and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state
forestry or environmental protection website.

&&

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY JUNE 7...

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has
issued a code orange air quality alert Wednesday for The Lehigh
Valley/Berks County area.

A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution
concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for
sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people
suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung
diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can
be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine
particles...visit http://www.depweb.state.pa.us

Freshpet, employer of 600 people in Northampton County, projects $750 million in 2023 sales

  • 0
Freshpet generic sign Hanover Township Northampton County
WFMZ-TV | Jeff Ward

SEACAUCUS, Nj. - Freshpet Inc., a pet-food maker that employs about 600 people in Northampton County, forecast 2023 sales of $750 million during an investment conference Tuesday.

The maker of fresh dog food's target is 26% over 2022 sales. The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company discussed its prospects at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference. Stifel is a wealth manager and investment banking company.

"Fresh will be what the future of pet food looks like," Freshpet Chief Executive Officer William Cyr said, referring to the refrigerators the company places in stores. Freshpet is in 25,852 stores, he said during his 28-minute presentation.

The company's focus is on dogs, but it does some sell products for cats. At the same time, Cyr said Freshpet is targeting "HIPPOHs," or high-profit pet owning households." HIPPOHs represent about 33% of customers, but 87% of sales, and have household incomes of more than $80,000. Freshpet counts about 3.4 million HIPPOHs in its customer base.

At the same time, sales growth in low-income households is very rapid, Cyr said.

Freshpet has raised prices, and Cyr said some of the growth in net sales will come from pricing and some from volume.

"How much pricing can the consumer absorb in this category is an issue," Cyr said.

Cyr said management has achieved its goal of reducing workforce turnover.

Freshpet has two facilities Hanover Township (Northampton County) and a new plant in Ennis, Texas, south of Dallas, that covers 70 acres.

The financial forecast for 2023 includes expected Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of more than $50 million, Cyr said. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of certain financing and accounting decisions to give a clear picture of a company's operations. In 2022, adjusted EBITDA was $20.1 million.

Cyr also referred to the company's battle with JANA Partners, an activist investor that is seeking representation on Freshpet's board of directors. JANA contends that Freshpet's board has not served shareholders well.

Cyr said the company put a plan in place before JANA acquired a stake in Freshpet last year. JANA buys stakes in companies it considers to be undervalued and then pushes for changes to improve operations and boost the share price.

"Our board and our management recognized we needed to do some things to improve," he said.

Earlier Tuesday, Freshpet said it would allow JANA to nominate four members to its board at the next annual meeting, which will be held in October. Earlier, JANA had said Freshpet was altering its rules to block its nominees.

Shares in Freshpet are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol FRPT. The shares rose 3.9% to $64.33 Tuesday. On June 1, 2021, the shares reached $176.57.

  
