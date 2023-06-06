Freshpet, employer of 600 people in Northampton County, projects $750 million in 2023 sales

SEACAUCUS, Nj. - Freshpet Inc., a pet-food maker that employs about 600 people in Northampton County, forecast 2023 sales of $750 million during an investment conference Tuesday.
The maker of fresh dog food's target is 26% over 2022 sales. The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company discussed its prospects at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference. Stifel is a wealth manager and investment banking company.
"Fresh will be what the future of pet food looks like," Freshpet Chief Executive Officer William Cyr said, referring to the refrigerators the company places in stores. Freshpet is in 25,852 stores, he said during his 28-minute presentation.
The company's focus is on dogs, but it does some sell products for cats. At the same time, Cyr said Freshpet is targeting "HIPPOHs," or high-profit pet owning households." HIPPOHs represent about 33% of customers, but 87% of sales, and have household incomes of more than $80,000. Freshpet counts about 3.4 million HIPPOHs in its customer base.
At the same time, sales growth in low-income households is very rapid, Cyr said.
Freshpet has raised prices, and Cyr said some of the growth in net sales will come from pricing and some from volume.
"How much pricing can the consumer absorb in this category is an issue," Cyr said.
Cyr said management has achieved its goal of reducing workforce turnover.
Freshpet has two facilities Hanover Township (Northampton County) and a new plant in Ennis, Texas, south of Dallas, that covers 70 acres.
The financial forecast for 2023 includes expected Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of more than $50 million, Cyr said. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of certain financing and accounting decisions to give a clear picture of a company's operations. In 2022, adjusted EBITDA was $20.1 million.
Cyr also referred to the company's battle with JANA Partners, an activist investor that is seeking representation on Freshpet's board of directors. JANA contends that Freshpet's board has not served shareholders well.
Cyr said the company put a plan in place before JANA acquired a stake in Freshpet last year. JANA buys stakes in companies it considers to be undervalued and then pushes for changes to improve operations and boost the share price.
"Our board and our management recognized we needed to do some things to improve," he said.
Earlier Tuesday, Freshpet said it would allow JANA to nominate four members to its board at the next annual meeting, which will be held in October. Earlier, JANA had said Freshpet was altering its rules to block its nominees.
Shares in Freshpet are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol FRPT. The shares rose 3.9% to $64.33 Tuesday. On June 1, 2021, the shares reached $176.57.