Freshpet names new chairman

Freshpet logo (PRNewsfoto/Freshpet)

 By Freshpet

Freshpet Inc., a maker of pet food with Northampton County operations, will name Walter George as chairman after the company's 2023 annual meeting.

George already serves on Secaucus, New Jersey-based Freshpet's board. He will replace Charles Norris, who will not seek re-election at the July annual meeting.

Also, Freshpet added David Biegger, former supply chain officer for Conagra Brands, to its board. He will also serve on the board's audit committee.

"It's food for dogs, not dog food," is Freshpet's pitch. Its foods for cats and dogs are natural and preservative-free, according to the company website.

Freshpet says its refrigerated products are made in Bethlehem (actually Hanover Township) and Ennis, Texas. The company started in 2006 in Bucks County and later developed its Freshpet campus on North Commerce Way in Hanover Township.

George thanked Norris for his leadership since Freshpet was founded.

"He has helped position us to build on our momentum and capture many opportunities ahead," George said in a company statement.

"I have followed the company's progress for years and believe that is is a true innovator in a rapidly growing industry," new board member Biegger said in the statement. In addition to Conagra, Biegger has experience at Campbell Soup and Procter & Gamble.

George has experience at Hill's Pet Nutrition, Ralcorp Holdings and the American Italian Pasta Company. He has been on Freshpet's board since 2014. He will serve as an independent chairman, meaning he will not hold another executive post with the company.

The 2023 annual meeting will be held July 25.

Shares in Freshpet are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol FRPT. The closing price Wednesday was $64.10.

In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $73.48 and as low as $36.02. The company's market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) is $3.09 billion.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

