Freshpet names new chairman

Freshpet Inc., a maker of pet food with Northampton County operations, will name Walter George as chairman after the company's 2023 annual meeting.
George already serves on Secaucus, New Jersey-based Freshpet's board. He will replace Charles Norris, who will not seek re-election at the July annual meeting.
Also, Freshpet added David Biegger, former supply chain officer for Conagra Brands, to its board. He will also serve on the board's audit committee.
"It's food for dogs, not dog food," is Freshpet's pitch. Its foods for cats and dogs are natural and preservative-free, according to the company website.
Freshpet says its refrigerated products are made in Bethlehem (actually Hanover Township) and Ennis, Texas. The company started in 2006 in Bucks County and later developed its Freshpet campus on North Commerce Way in Hanover Township.
George thanked Norris for his leadership since Freshpet was founded.
"He has helped position us to build on our momentum and capture many opportunities ahead," George said in a company statement.
"I have followed the company's progress for years and believe that is is a true innovator in a rapidly growing industry," new board member Biegger said in the statement. In addition to Conagra, Biegger has experience at Campbell Soup and Procter & Gamble.
George has experience at Hill's Pet Nutrition, Ralcorp Holdings and the American Italian Pasta Company. He has been on Freshpet's board since 2014. He will serve as an independent chairman, meaning he will not hold another executive post with the company.
The 2023 annual meeting will be held July 25.
Shares in Freshpet are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol FRPT. The closing price Wednesday was $64.10.
In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $73.48 and as low as $36.02. The company's market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) is $3.09 billion.