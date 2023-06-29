Freshpet Inc., a pet food company that employs about 600 people in Northampton County, named three new executives Wednesday.
Secaucus, New Jersey-based Freshpet said the appointments complete most of the hirings from an improvement plan it announced last fall.
The company is under pressure from JANA Investment Partners, an activist investor that is seeking seats on Freshpet's board. New York City-based JANA has about a 9.5% stake in Freshpet, acquired last fall after a big fall in the share price.
JANA contends that the company's board has not served shareholders. Two years ago, on June 29, 2021, shares closed at $165.07. The closing share price Wednesday was $63.73.
Freshpet responded that JANA made unfounded claims, and said the investor is trying to seek a sale of the company.
Activist investors buy stakes in companies they consider to be undervalued and then push for changes to boost profit and share prices. In some cases, they push for a sale of the entire company.
The executives appointed Wednesday are Nishu Patel, vice president and corporate controller; Wyatt Hassel, vice president of manufacturing, and Christopher Kraus, chief information officer.
"With these roles filled, Freshpet further strengthened its financial, manufacturing and operational expertise," the company said in a statement.
Freshpet makes fresh, natural dog and cat food at plants in Hanover Township and Ennis, Texas. The company refers to its Northampton County sites as its Bethlehem operation.