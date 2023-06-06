Freshpet postpones annual meeting to October, agrees to let activist investor nominate 4 directors

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY...

.Low fuel moistures, low daytime relative humidity values, and
breezy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions
into this afternoon and evening. Any fires that develop may
quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. There
is also a chance of isolated dry thunderstorms, which could serve
as an ignition source for fires today.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEASTERN
PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE LEHIGH VALLEY AND POCONO PLATEAU,
SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL NEW JERSEY, AND PORTIONS OF NORTHERN NEW
JERSEY...

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset,
Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Eastern Monmouth, Mercer, Salem,
Gloucester, Camden, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean,
Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May,
Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Southeastern Burlington,
Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Delaware,
Philadelphia, Western Chester, Eastern Chester, Western
Montgomery, Eastern Montgomery, Upper Bucks and Lower Bucks.

* TIMING...Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s to low 80s.

* IMPACTS...The combination of very dry conditions, low
humidity, and gusty winds will result in favorable conditions
for the rapid spread of fires on Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires
that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult
to contain.

For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions,
and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state
forestry or environmental protection website.

&&

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY JUNE 6...

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has
issued a code orange air quality alert Tuesday for The Lehigh
Valley/Berks County area.

A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution
concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for
sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people
suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung
diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can
be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine
particles...visit http://www.depweb.state.pa.us

Freshpet postpones annual meeting to October, agrees to let activist investor nominate 4 directors

  • 0
Freshpet generic Hanover Township Northampton County sign
WFMZ-TV | Jeff Ward

Freshpet Inc., a pet food maker with operations in Northampton County, has postponed its annual meeting to October as it deals with criticism from an activist investor.

Secaucus, New Jersey-based Freshpet also said in statement Tuesday that it agreed to let JANA Partners nominate four directors to the company's board. The specific date of the annual meeting has not been set. The company had planned to hold the meeting July 25.

JANA owns 9.5% of Freshpet and contends that the company's board has not served shareholders well. Freshpet stock is down 65% from two years ago. Shares in the company traded at $176.57 on June 1, 2023; the closing price Monday was $61.90.

Freshpet says current management has the company on the right track and that it has been in talks with JANA since last fall.

Activist investors such as JANA buy stakes in what they consider undervalued companies and then push for changes, including changes in dividend policy, operations and management, to boost profit and share prices. In some cases, activists seek a sale of the company.

"Freshpet remains open to avoiding the continued distraction of a proxy contest (battle for control) and the company reiterates our offer to interview JANA's independent director nominees in an effort to achieve a beneficial resolution," the statement said. "We look forward to continuing to engage with all Freshpet shareholders, including JANA, about our strong business momentum."

The statement said Freshpet was not required to postpone the meeting or permit JANA to nominate four board members, but the moves are the best steps forward "to eliminate the disruption" caused by JANA litigation.

Freshpet makes fresh, natural dog and cat food at plants in Hanover Township and Ennis, Texas. The company refers to its Northampton County sites as its Bethlehem operation.

JANA, based in New York City, says on its website that it looks for companies "that have multiple engagement levers to unlock their latent value and enhance their long-term potential," meaning it buys stakes in businesses that it believes can be operated better.

Shares in the company are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol FRPT. In the last 52 weeks, they have traded as high as $73.48 and as low as $36.02.

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

Community Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National