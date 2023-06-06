Freshpet postpones annual meeting to October, agrees to let activist investor nominate 4 directors

Freshpet Inc., a pet food maker with operations in Northampton County, has postponed its annual meeting to October as it deals with criticism from an activist investor.
Secaucus, New Jersey-based Freshpet also said in statement Tuesday that it agreed to let JANA Partners nominate four directors to the company's board. The specific date of the annual meeting has not been set. The company had planned to hold the meeting July 25.
JANA owns 9.5% of Freshpet and contends that the company's board has not served shareholders well. Freshpet stock is down 65% from two years ago. Shares in the company traded at $176.57 on June 1, 2023; the closing price Monday was $61.90.
Freshpet says current management has the company on the right track and that it has been in talks with JANA since last fall.
Activist investors such as JANA buy stakes in what they consider undervalued companies and then push for changes, including changes in dividend policy, operations and management, to boost profit and share prices. In some cases, activists seek a sale of the company.
"Freshpet remains open to avoiding the continued distraction of a proxy contest (battle for control) and the company reiterates our offer to interview JANA's independent director nominees in an effort to achieve a beneficial resolution," the statement said. "We look forward to continuing to engage with all Freshpet shareholders, including JANA, about our strong business momentum."
The statement said Freshpet was not required to postpone the meeting or permit JANA to nominate four board members, but the moves are the best steps forward "to eliminate the disruption" caused by JANA litigation.
Freshpet makes fresh, natural dog and cat food at plants in Hanover Township and Ennis, Texas. The company refers to its Northampton County sites as its Bethlehem operation.
JANA, based in New York City, says on its website that it looks for companies "that have multiple engagement levers to unlock their latent value and enhance their long-term potential," meaning it buys stakes in businesses that it believes can be operated better.
Shares in the company are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol FRPT. In the last 52 weeks, they have traded as high as $73.48 and as low as $36.02.