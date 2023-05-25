 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Freshpet says activist investor is trying to force a sale; battle for control may loom

  • 0
Pet dog generic

Freshpet Inc., a pet-food maker with operations in Northampton County, says an activist investor firm is trying to compel a sale of the company.

Secaucus, New Jersey-based Freshpet said in a statement Wednesday that it "has engaged extensively with" shareholder Jana Partners LLC, without success.

"The Freshpet board welcomes constructive ideas, from any source, that will drive shareholder value," the statement said. "Unfortunately, Jana has made clear to us that their sole purpose is to force a sale of the company without consideration of all paths to value creation."

The statement went on to say, "We remain hopeful to avoid a distracting proxy fight as the management team continues to focus on driving growth and margin expansion as demonstrated in recent quarterly performance."

A proxy fight is a battle for the support of shareholders for control of a company's board. Jana owns 9.3% of Freshpet, according to the Wall Street Journal.

New York-based Jana Partners invests in companies and then pushes for changes to boost their value, making them an activist investor, rather than a passive buy-and-hold stockowner.

"For over two decades, Jana has leveraged shareholder engagement in an attempt to increase the value of select investments in undervalued public companies," Jana's website says. Jana focuses on "the gap between where companies are, and where they should be."

Freshpet said it is "making strong progress executing our strategy," citing a 27% increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2023. The company also made some recent leadership changes, including a new chief financial officer and in July, Walter George will take over as chairman of the board. Freshpet said current chairman Charles Norris has reached the company's mandatory retirement age.

"Freshpet's independent board has the right skills and expertise to oversee management and drive shareholder value creation," the company statement said.

Freshpet was founded in 2006 and produces fresh food for dogs and cats at plants in Hanover Township (Northampton County) in addition to the Texas operation. Freshpet identifies the Hanover Township plant as its Bethlehem operation.

Shares in the company are traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol FRPT. The closing price Wednesday was $66.20. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $73.48 and as low as $36.02.

The company has a market capitalization (current share price times number of shares outstanding) of $3.19 billion.

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

Community Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National