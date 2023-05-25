Freshpet says activist investor is trying to force a sale; battle for control may loom

Freshpet Inc., a pet-food maker with operations in Northampton County, says an activist investor firm is trying to compel a sale of the company.
Secaucus, New Jersey-based Freshpet said in a statement Wednesday that it "has engaged extensively with" shareholder Jana Partners LLC, without success.
"The Freshpet board welcomes constructive ideas, from any source, that will drive shareholder value," the statement said. "Unfortunately, Jana has made clear to us that their sole purpose is to force a sale of the company without consideration of all paths to value creation."
The statement went on to say, "We remain hopeful to avoid a distracting proxy fight as the management team continues to focus on driving growth and margin expansion as demonstrated in recent quarterly performance."
A proxy fight is a battle for the support of shareholders for control of a company's board. Jana owns 9.3% of Freshpet, according to the Wall Street Journal.
New York-based Jana Partners invests in companies and then pushes for changes to boost their value, making them an activist investor, rather than a passive buy-and-hold stockowner.
"For over two decades, Jana has leveraged shareholder engagement in an attempt to increase the value of select investments in undervalued public companies," Jana's website says. Jana focuses on "the gap between where companies are, and where they should be."
Freshpet said it is "making strong progress executing our strategy," citing a 27% increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2023. The company also made some recent leadership changes, including a new chief financial officer and in July, Walter George will take over as chairman of the board. Freshpet said current chairman Charles Norris has reached the company's mandatory retirement age.
"Freshpet's independent board has the right skills and expertise to oversee management and drive shareholder value creation," the company statement said.
Freshpet was founded in 2006 and produces fresh food for dogs and cats at plants in Hanover Township (Northampton County) in addition to the Texas operation. Freshpet identifies the Hanover Township plant as its Bethlehem operation.
Shares in the company are traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol FRPT. The closing price Wednesday was $66.20. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $73.48 and as low as $36.02.
The company has a market capitalization (current share price times number of shares outstanding) of $3.19 billion.