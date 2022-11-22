Fulton declares special dividend of 6 cents per share

Fulton Financial Corp., a banking company with branches in Berks County and the Lehigh Valley, has declared a special dividend of 6 cents per share to be paid next month.
The Lancaster-based company's board of directors approved the one-time dividend, which will be paid Dec. 15 to shareholders of record on Dec. 1.
The payment is in addition to Fulton's regular quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share. The board will consider the next quarterly cash dividend at its December meeting.
Fulton Financial is the parent company of Fulton Bank, which has about 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia. The company also provides investment management and planning services through Fulton Financial Advisors and Fulton Private Bank, and residential mortgages through Fulton Mortgage Company.
Fulton Financial has about $26 billion in assets and employs 3,300 people. The company is traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol FULT. Shares in Fulton last traded at $18.28. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $19.17 and as low as $13.72.
Earlier this year, Fulton Financial acquired Prudential Bancorp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $142.1 million. Fulton acquired Prudential to expand into the Philadelphia market.
