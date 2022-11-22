 Skip to main content
Fulton declares special dividend of 6 cents per share

Fulton Bank in Spring

Fulton Bank's branch in Spring Township, Berks County

 Tim Lind | 69 News

Fulton Financial Corp., a banking company with branches in Berks County and the Lehigh Valley, has declared a special dividend of 6 cents per share to be paid next month.

The Lancaster-based company's board of directors approved the one-time dividend, which will be paid Dec. 15 to shareholders of record on Dec. 1.

The payment is in addition to Fulton's regular quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share. The board will consider the next quarterly cash dividend at its December meeting.

Fulton Financial is the parent company of Fulton Bank, which has about 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia. The company also provides investment management and planning services through Fulton Financial Advisors and Fulton Private Bank, and residential mortgages through Fulton Mortgage Company.

Fulton Financial has about $26 billion in assets and employs 3,300 people. The company is traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol FULT. Shares in Fulton last traded at $18.28. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $19.17 and as low as $13.72.

Earlier this year, Fulton Financial acquired Prudential Bancorp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $142.1 million. Fulton acquired Prudential to expand into the Philadelphia market.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

