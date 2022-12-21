 Skip to main content
Fulton Financial to buy back as much as $100 million of common stock through end of 2023

Financial Markets Wall Street
Mary Altaffer - staff, AP
Fulton Financial Corp. will buy back as much as $100 million of its common stock in 2023 in a move to return cash to shareholders.
 
The Lancaster-based parent company of Fulton Bank said Tuesday its new buyback will start Jan. 1. The $100 million is a goal, not a guarantee. The program could be ended at any time. Purchases will be made based on market conditions and other factors. Fulton may opt to buy back shares in the open market or through private transactions.
 
Buybacks create demand for a stock, and by removing shares from the market, can increase earnings per share. Apple Inc. has bought back more than $550 billion of its own stock in the past decade, according to Bloomberg, and is the leader in buybacks.
 
Companies return cash to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. Fulton is doing both. It declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share on common stock, payable Jan. 13 to holders of record as of Jan. 3.
 
In November, Fulton announced a one-time, or "special," dividend of 6 cents per share.
 
Shares in the company trade on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol FULT. In early trading Wednesday, they were at $16.60, up 14 cents from Tuesday. In the past 52 weeks, Fulton shares have traded as high as $19.17 and as low as $13.72.  
 
Fulton has about $26 billion in assets. It is the parent company of Fulton Bank. The company employs more than 3,300 people and operates about 200 financial centers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia.
 
The market capitalization of Fulton (current share price times number of shares outstanding) is about $2.8 billion.
 
 
Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

