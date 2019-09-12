Business

GameStop closing hundreds of stores as more customers purchase video games online

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 05:36 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:36 PM EDT

GameStop closing hundreds of stores as more customers purchase video games online

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Brick and mortar stores have been under pressure for some time, and it's not letting up.

GameStop, the biggest video game retailer in the world, announced Thursday that it will close up to 200 stores by the end of the year. 

It is not great news for people like Robert Thomas.

"I like going to the store because I get to see all options and even when I go to the store I might see something I won't see online," Thomas said.

Currently there are 5,700 GameStop stores across the globe, but they're struggling because video games can now be purchased or even directly downloaded online.

Kenneth Davis, manager of The Video Game Store on Hamilton Street, thinks focusing mainly on new games is hurting GameStop.

"Pennsylvania in general, Allentown in general, has a huge retro gaming community," Davis said.

Although it will probably drive more business to Davis's store, he isn't happy to see them closing. 

The closures are part of GameStop's plan to cut costs to turn the company around. It's still unclear which stores are closing. 

"I would have to order online and I don't want to," Thomas said. "There's no help online." 

The company says to expect even more closures in the future.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Latest From the Newsroom

This Week's Circulars

News Direct From U.S. Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

News Direct From Regional Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Latest From The Newsroom