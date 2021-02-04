Generally flat results for Air Products

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. | On the whole, Air Products’ results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, reported Thursday morning, were nearly the same as the results in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.
In light of the worldwide pandemic that began in early 2020 and is still going strong today, many people would say the company did well, all things considered. For analysts, however, the verdict is usually "did you deliver what we expected." Air Products didn’t, so the stock was down 5.5% at noon.
Stockholders, though, should be happy as the company increased its dividend by 12%, representing the 39th consecutive year of dividend payment increases. Stockholder equity also increased to $12.683 billion from $12.080 billion three months earlier.
The company also announced an agreement to provide proprietary LNG (Liquid Natural Gas) technology, equipment and related process license and advisory services to the Energia Costa Azul LNG export terminal project in Mexico.
In addition, Air Products was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 11th consecutive year, was honored with the Best Sociability Brand Award at the 10th China Charity Festival for the sixth consecutive year and received a 100 percent score on the Corporate Equity Index for the fifth consecutive year.
Commenting on the results, Air Products' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi said, "The resilient, hard-working and focused Air Products team delivered higher adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) this quarter—as well as maintained adjusted EBITDA margins of nearly 40 percent—despite the continued challenges of the global pandemic."
Despite continued, broad economic uncertainty in most of the world,” Ghasemi added, “we remain confident in the profitable growth strategy we are executing, providing innovative solutions for some of the world’s most significant energy and environmental challenges. With our strong portfolio, we are able to meet customers' and countries' drive for cleaner and more sustainable solutions."
We see great opportunities ahead in gasification, carbon capture and hydrogen for mobility, and we continue to develop and invest in strategic opportunities to drive our growth for decades to come,” Ghasemi said.
First Quarter Results
First quarter sales of $2.4 billion increased 5% on 3% favorable currency, 2% higher pricing and 1% higher energy pass-through income. Volumes declined 1%, as new plants, acquisitions and increased sale-of-equipment activities were more than offset by lower demand from COVID-19 and a reduced contribution from the Lu'An gasification project in Asia.
First quarter GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) net income of $487 million, including $10 million from discontinued operations, was flat versus the prior year. GAAP net income margin of 20.5 percent was down 120 basis points versus the prior year.
First quarter fiscal 2021 GAAP EPS (Earnings per Share) from continuing operations were $2.12, down just 1%, despite an estimated $0.10 to $0.15 negative impact from COVID-19. Adjusted EBITDA of $932 million was up 3%; and adjusted EBITDA margin of 39.2 % was down 110 basis points, each versus prior year.
Fiscal First Quarter Results by Business Segment
Industrial Gases
Americas sales of $933 million were flat versus the prior year. Higher pricing and higher energy pass-through income were offset by 5% lower volumes, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19.
Operating income of $226 million decreased 12 %, due to lower volumes and higher planned maintenance, partially offset by higher pricing.
Adjusted EBITDA of $400 million decreased 2%, due to lower volumes and higher planned maintenance, partially offset by higher pricing and the acquisition of hydrogen assets. Sequentially, sales increased 2% on 5% higher energy pass-through and 1% higher pricing, partially offset by 4% lower volumes, primarily driven by seasonality.
EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) sales of $563 million increased 13 %t over the prior year. Volumes increased 5%, primarily driven by acquisitions and higher onsite volumes, partially offset by lower packaged gas demand from COVID-19. Higher pricing and favorable currency more than offset 1% lower energy pass-through.
Operating income of $142 million increased 17 %, primarily due to higher pricing, favorable currency and acquisitions.
Adjusted EBITDA of $222 million increased 18 %, primarily due to higher pricing, favorable currency and acquisitions. Sequentially, sales increased 11 % on six % higher volumes, driven by modest COVID-19-related recovery in the merchant business, acquisitions and higher onsite volumes; 2% favorable currency; 2% higher energy cost pass-through; and 1% higher pricing.
Asia sales of $718 million increased 4% from the prior year on 6% favorable currency and 1% each higher pricing and energy-pass through. Volumes decreased 4%, primarily from a reduced contribution from Lu'An, while the merchant business remained stable.
Operating income of $215 million decreased 6%, primarily due to Lu'An.
Adjusted EBITDA of $343 million decreased 1 percent, primarily due to Lu'An. Sequentially, sales increased 1%, as 4% favorable currency more than offset 3% lower volumes, including Lu'An.
Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The company’s core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world’s leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.