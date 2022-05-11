 Skip to main content
Giant Food parent reports small earnings decline; sales increase

European employees volunteer to aid Ukraine

Giant grocery store in Muhlenberg Township
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

High inflation rates are pressuring consumers in the United States and western Europe. In its first-quarter report, Ahold Delhaize, the parent of The Giant Company, headquartered near Carlisle, Cumberland County, took special note.

Frans Muller, president and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, said the company is working hard with suppliers to mitigate price increases where possible. Ahold Delhaize's local brands are helping customers manage their shopping baskets efficiently, Muller noted, by providing value offers spearheaded by omnichannel loyalty programs.

"For example, The GIANT Company doubled points earned on the purchase of all Guiding Stars-rated items," Muller said. "Meanwhile, Giant Food expanded its 'More for You' value campaign with the introduction of a bulk item aisle, offering consumers savings on larger-sized products."

For consumers, Muller said, the first quarter was characterized by significant challenges both within and outside of its markets, headlined by the war in Ukraine. While Ahold Delhaize does not have direct operations in Ukraine or Russia, Muller claimed associates at its brands jumped into action to provide crucial support to those affected by the war.

The company's brands in Europe, together with Ahold Delhaize, donated more than €1.5 million ($1.580 million) worth of cash and in-kind support, and generated an additional €1.2 million ($1.264 million) in customer and associate donations to organizations like the Red Cross. Muller noted that several of its brands are supporting associates who are volunteering their time to provide on-the-ground support and are actively promoting jobs to Ukrainian people displaced by the violence.

"We will continue to provide support for as long as it's needed," Muller promised.

U.S. highlights

U.S. net sales were €12.2 billion ($12.843 billion), an increase of 5.8% at constant exchange rates (CER). Sales benefited from favorable foreign currency translation rates, last year's acquisition of stores from Southeastern Grocers, and higher fuel sales.

U.S. comparable sales excluding gasoline, a key measurement, increased 3.3%. This was partially offset by an unfavorable first quarter net impact to sales of 0.6 % from weather and calendar shifts, primarily relating to the timing of Easter.

Brand performance continued to be led by Food Lion, which has now delivered 38 consecutive quarters of positive sales growth.

In quarter one, online sales in the U.S. were up 4.6% CER. This builds on top of the significant 188.3% constant currency growth in the same quarter last year. Underlying operating margin in the U.S. was 4.4%, down 0.4 % CER from the prior year period driven by increased labor, distribution and energy costs, which were partially offset by higher pricing and cost savings initiatives.

Q1 group highlights

Group net sales were €19.8 billion ($20.858 billion), an increase of 3.6% CER. Group net sales were driven by positive contributions from comparable sales growth excluding gasoline of 0.7%, foreign currency translation benefits, acquisitions, and higher gasoline sales.

First-quarter group comparable sales had a net negative impact of approximately 0.5 percentage points from weather and calendar shifts, primarily relating to the timing of Easter. In the first quarter, group net consumer online sales declined by 1.0% CER, as growth in the U.S. was offset by the cycling of a strong first-quarter 2021 in Europe, particularly at bol.com, arising from last year's lockdowns and the subsequent reopenings in the first quarter of 2022.

Excluding bol.com, net consumer online sales increased 4.6% CER and group underlying operating margin was 4.2%, down 0.5 % compared to the previous year, reflecting higher labor, distribution and energy costs.

Underlying income from continuing operations was €555 million ($584.517 million), down 2.0% in the quarter at actual rates. Diluted EPS (earnings per share) was €0.54 ($0.57) and diluted underlying EPS was €0.55 ($0.58), up 1.3% at actual currency rates compared to last year's results.

"We remain strongly focused on our ESG ambitions, and continued to make strides in this area during the first quarter," Muller said. "Albert Heijn and bol.com were recognized as industry leaders by the 2022 Sustainable Brand Index. Albert Heijn was voted the most sustainable supermarket chain in the Netherlands for the sixth year in a row and bol.com was recognized as the most sustainable e-commerce brand for the second year in a row. As we continue to support the transition to a healthy and sustainable food system, our U.S. brand Hannaford announced plans to be fully powered by renewable energy by 2024."

Outlook

While ongoing high rates of inflation, rising costs and supply chain disruptions represent 2022 headwinds, Ahold Delhaize's management remains confident in its 2022 outlook following the company's first-quarter results. The company's 2022 group underlying operating margin is expected to be at least 4.0%, in line with the company's historical profile.

Management said it believes the company's brands continue to offer consumers a strong shopping proposition and are well-positioned to maintain profitability in the current inflationary environment. Despite significant product cost increases, Ahold Delhaize's Save for Our Customers efficiency initiative is expected to deliver more than €850 million ($895.161 million) in savings, which should help offset cost pressures related to inflation and supply chain issues, along with the negative impact to margins from increased online sales penetration.

Higher than expected first-quarter 2022 earnings, coupled with a more resilient consumer climate in the U.S. as well as a more favorable U.S. dollar and benefits from favorable insurance results from rising interest rates, are forecast to more than offset the challenging economic backdrop in Europe.

"Based on the current macroeconomic outlook, we now expect underlying EPS to be comparable to 2021, compared to our previous guidance of a low- to mid-single-digits decline," Muller said.

Ahold Delhaize's brands in 11 countries include the U.S. brands of The Giant Company, Peapod, Giant Food, Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, and Martins.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Pedro's Cafe in Emmaus to close

· SV Sports (formerly Schuylkill Valley Sports) to close Quakertown location

· Flemington DIY will host a Grand Re-Opening on May 14 at 26 Stangl Road, Flemington. The celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. 

· Elpedio’s Ristorante at Seipsville opened at 2912 Old Nazareth Road in Easton. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday.

· Uai Brazil opened at 315 Lehigh Ave, Palmerton, offering both a seated or buffet option. 

· Colombian Mex Restaurant opened at 107 E Union Blvd in Bethlehem, offering traditional Colombian cuisine. 

· Precision Ink opened at 161 W Berwick St. in Easton. 

· King Wing opened a location in Bethlehem at 129 E. Third St., serving wings and sandwiches. 

· Molinari's at 322 E 3rd St. in Bethlehem is re-opening, offering ticketed seating with an Italian menu offering. 

· The SHED is open at The HOUSE and BARN at 1449 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, serving drinks and cigars. 

· Tony's Pizza & Restaurant opened a new location at 3417 Sullivan Trail in Easton. 

· Big Papa's Restaurant & Catering opened at 1236 Northampton St, Easton. Dale Koehler & Sons Farm will supply the restaurant with meat and eggs.

· Route 61 Hardware has its ribbon cutting at 635 Fountain St. in Ashland at noon on June 24.

· The Shenandoah Pharmacy will hold a ribbon cutting at noon, June 1, at its 33 N. Main St., Shenandoah, location.

· The Canalside Cup on Route 611 in Williams Township opens for the season May 13

· The Curious Plantaholic Nazareth has expanded into New Jersey with a second store at 20 Main St. in historic Clinton, Hunterdon County. the original store is on Belvidere Street in Nazareth. 

·  Childcare With A Purpose and Lehigh Valley Martial Arts are both coming to the shopping center on Easton Avenue in Bethlehem later this year. 

·  Within Harmony wellness center has its grand opening May 18 and 5 p.m. The center, which will provide services such as reiki and crystal energy sessions, is located at at 182 S. First St. in Lehighton

· Time 2 Talk Therapy Services will hold an open house June 1 at 521 Bridge St. in Lehighton

· Alter Ego Salon & Day Spa to hold grand opening on May 22 at 500 Broad Street in Emmaus

· Sephora at Kohl's to open at Whitehall Kohl's

· Juliette Bridals by Ivana has relocated to 161 Glenworth Rd., Pottsville and is having a "relocation celebration" on May 19 at noon. 

· Iqor has opened a new 30,000 square-foot call center in Allentown

· Life Advance Fitness at 436 State Ave. in Emmaus opens on May 11

· Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is open at 561 S. Broad Street in Lansdale, in the former Super Foodtown location. 

· The Caribbean Grill will hold its grand opening on May 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 1800 Sullivan Trail in Forks Township.

· A new mafia-themed bar named Capo & Co. Keg and Cork Kitchen is hiring staff in Emmaus. The restaurant is at 1375 Chestnut St. and will feature a self-tap wine bar. 

· Terrain on the Parkway, at 1625 Lehigh Parkway East in Allentown is open and renting apartments ranging from studio to three-bedroom size. 

· Sports and Social opened April 28 in Allentown. The sports bar and restaurant at 645 Hamilton St. is part of a national chain. 

· McCall Collective Brewing plans a May opening for its second location at 7743 Hamilton Blvd. in the Breinigsville section of Upper Macungie Township. The original brewpub is in Allentown. 

· Project Paw cat cafe and thrift shop opened April 30 at 452 Northampton St., Easton. The cats in the cafe will be available for adoption. The business supports The Center for Animal Health & Welfare in Williams Township.

· McDonald's of Coopersburg is open at 6690 Short Drive, Upper Saucon Township, just off Route 309

· Oley Valley Inn in Oley Township is coming back as The Riedenau House, a farm-to-table restaurant. It will serve a German menu. 

· Margaritaville resort, a Jimmy Buffett-inspired resort is coming to Monroe County. Construction in Tobyhanna and Pocono townships may begin next year, with an opening in 2024 at the site of the old Pocono Manor.

· La Dolce Casa, at 16 W. Broad St. on Tamaqua's main thoroughfare, has added La Dolce Casa Bakery and Italian Market just three doors away at 32 W. Broad St. in the former Bittner's General Store.

· Rutter's opens 3rd location in Berks at Route 222 and Long Lane in Maxatawny Township, north of Kutztown.

· Berks Nature opened The Rookery. The Rookery is in Angelica Creek Park, on top of the existing Nature Place structure. 

· New Santiago's Restaurant at 125 S. Third St. in Coopersburg has reopened after about a year off. 

· Obsidian Tattoo & Piercing Parlor of Bethlehem has expanded to Emmaus. The 173 Main St. location is open now. 

· Ocean State Job Lot, a Rhode Island-based discount store, will open at the former site of the Kmart at Shillington Plaza in Cumru Township. 