Giant Food parent reports small earnings decline; sales increase

High inflation rates are pressuring consumers in the United States and western Europe. In its first-quarter report, Ahold Delhaize, the parent of The Giant Company, headquartered near Carlisle, Cumberland County, took special note.
Frans Muller, president and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, said the company is working hard with suppliers to mitigate price increases where possible. Ahold Delhaize's local brands are helping customers manage their shopping baskets efficiently, Muller noted, by providing value offers spearheaded by omnichannel loyalty programs.
"For example, The GIANT Company doubled points earned on the purchase of all Guiding Stars-rated items," Muller said. "Meanwhile, Giant Food expanded its 'More for You' value campaign with the introduction of a bulk item aisle, offering consumers savings on larger-sized products."
For consumers, Muller said, the first quarter was characterized by significant challenges both within and outside of its markets, headlined by the war in Ukraine. While Ahold Delhaize does not have direct operations in Ukraine or Russia, Muller claimed associates at its brands jumped into action to provide crucial support to those affected by the war.
The company's brands in Europe, together with Ahold Delhaize, donated more than €1.5 million ($1.580 million) worth of cash and in-kind support, and generated an additional €1.2 million ($1.264 million) in customer and associate donations to organizations like the Red Cross. Muller noted that several of its brands are supporting associates who are volunteering their time to provide on-the-ground support and are actively promoting jobs to Ukrainian people displaced by the violence.
"We will continue to provide support for as long as it's needed," Muller promised.
U.S. highlights
U.S. net sales were €12.2 billion ($12.843 billion), an increase of 5.8% at constant exchange rates (CER). Sales benefited from favorable foreign currency translation rates, last year's acquisition of stores from Southeastern Grocers, and higher fuel sales.
U.S. comparable sales excluding gasoline, a key measurement, increased 3.3%. This was partially offset by an unfavorable first quarter net impact to sales of 0.6 % from weather and calendar shifts, primarily relating to the timing of Easter.
Brand performance continued to be led by Food Lion, which has now delivered 38 consecutive quarters of positive sales growth.
In quarter one, online sales in the U.S. were up 4.6% CER. This builds on top of the significant 188.3% constant currency growth in the same quarter last year. Underlying operating margin in the U.S. was 4.4%, down 0.4 % CER from the prior year period driven by increased labor, distribution and energy costs, which were partially offset by higher pricing and cost savings initiatives.
Q1 group highlights
Group net sales were €19.8 billion ($20.858 billion), an increase of 3.6% CER. Group net sales were driven by positive contributions from comparable sales growth excluding gasoline of 0.7%, foreign currency translation benefits, acquisitions, and higher gasoline sales.
First-quarter group comparable sales had a net negative impact of approximately 0.5 percentage points from weather and calendar shifts, primarily relating to the timing of Easter. In the first quarter, group net consumer online sales declined by 1.0% CER, as growth in the U.S. was offset by the cycling of a strong first-quarter 2021 in Europe, particularly at bol.com, arising from last year's lockdowns and the subsequent reopenings in the first quarter of 2022.
Excluding bol.com, net consumer online sales increased 4.6% CER and group underlying operating margin was 4.2%, down 0.5 % compared to the previous year, reflecting higher labor, distribution and energy costs.
Underlying income from continuing operations was €555 million ($584.517 million), down 2.0% in the quarter at actual rates. Diluted EPS (earnings per share) was €0.54 ($0.57) and diluted underlying EPS was €0.55 ($0.58), up 1.3% at actual currency rates compared to last year's results.
"We remain strongly focused on our ESG ambitions, and continued to make strides in this area during the first quarter," Muller said. "Albert Heijn and bol.com were recognized as industry leaders by the 2022 Sustainable Brand Index. Albert Heijn was voted the most sustainable supermarket chain in the Netherlands for the sixth year in a row and bol.com was recognized as the most sustainable e-commerce brand for the second year in a row. As we continue to support the transition to a healthy and sustainable food system, our U.S. brand Hannaford announced plans to be fully powered by renewable energy by 2024."
Outlook
While ongoing high rates of inflation, rising costs and supply chain disruptions represent 2022 headwinds, Ahold Delhaize's management remains confident in its 2022 outlook following the company's first-quarter results. The company's 2022 group underlying operating margin is expected to be at least 4.0%, in line with the company's historical profile.
Management said it believes the company's brands continue to offer consumers a strong shopping proposition and are well-positioned to maintain profitability in the current inflationary environment. Despite significant product cost increases, Ahold Delhaize's Save for Our Customers efficiency initiative is expected to deliver more than €850 million ($895.161 million) in savings, which should help offset cost pressures related to inflation and supply chain issues, along with the negative impact to margins from increased online sales penetration.
Higher than expected first-quarter 2022 earnings, coupled with a more resilient consumer climate in the U.S. as well as a more favorable U.S. dollar and benefits from favorable insurance results from rising interest rates, are forecast to more than offset the challenging economic backdrop in Europe.
"Based on the current macroeconomic outlook, we now expect underlying EPS to be comparable to 2021, compared to our previous guidance of a low- to mid-single-digits decline," Muller said.
Ahold Delhaize's brands in 11 countries include the U.S. brands of The Giant Company, Peapod, Giant Food, Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, and Martins.