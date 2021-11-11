Giant recognized by parent company in 3Q report

The Giant Company got a shout-out from Frans Muller, president and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, Giant's parent company, in the company's third-quarter financial report.
"Improving omnichannel productivity remains a high priority, and we are proud of our new e-commerce fulfillment facility in the Philadelphia market at The GIANT Company, which opened this week," Muller said in a statement. "The facility is part of our efforts to drive growth and efficiencies in our online operations. At our Investor Day on November 15, 2021, you will hear more from us regarding these, and exciting initiatives being undertaken throughout the business in support of our omnichannel ambitions."
Muller went on to point out: "We continue to solidify our position as an industry-leading local omnichannel retailer by executing our strategy to improve supply chain, advance omnichannel offerings, and enhance omnichannel productivity.
"To improve the efficiency of our supply chain, the U.S. business has now achieved self-distribution for 65% of center store volume and remains on schedule to transition to a fully self-distributed network in 2023. To advance omnichannel offerings, Giant Food will soon launch Ship2me, an online marketplace solution, initially offering an additional ~40,000 general merchandise and food items."
Another point of pride for Muller is that the company continues to make progress in elevating its Healthy and Sustainable strategy. Ahold Delhaize's MSCI ESG (environment, social and governance investing) ranking has been upgraded to an "AA" ranking from its previous "A" ranking, putting Ahold Delhaize in the top 25% of all companies measured. The ranking reflects the company's efforts to reduce carbon emissions, mitigate risks, and ensure it has great diverse talent. Last week, Giant announced it will be using solar power to operate some of its stores, gas stations, and distribution centers.
U.S. highlights
Ahold Delhaize reported U.S. net sales increased 6.8% at constant exchange rates (cer). U.S. comparable sales excluding gasoline increased 2.9%, growing on top of 12.4% growth from the year ago period, as elevated food-at-home demand remained intact. Third-quarter comparable sales were negatively impacted by approximately 0.8 percentage points from an unfavorable calendar shift.
On a two-year comparable sales basis, growth was 15.3%, similar to the 15.8% growth for the full year 2020. Brand performance continued to be led by Food Lion.
In the third quarter of 2021, online sales in the third quarter in the segment were up 52.9% in constant currency, driven by the continued expansion of click-and-collect facilities and the FreshDirect acquisition. Excluding the FreshDirect acquisition, U.S. online sales grew 26.2%, building on top of the significant 114.7% growth in the same quarter last year.
Underlying operating margin in the U.S. was 4.8%, down 0.2 percentage points from the prior year period.
Group highlights
Ahold Delhaize stock closed Wednesday near its 52-week high on the Amsterdam exchange.
The company reported Group net sales were €18.5 billion and increased 4.6% at constant exchange rates.
In the quarter, Group net consumer online sales grew 29.2% at constant exchange rates, due to significant growth at bol.com, continued strong performance across the rest of the online business, and the FreshDirect acquisition. Group underlying operating margin was 4.4%, down 0.2 percentage points from the prior year at constant exchange rates, as margins lapped unusually high levels from last year due to COVID-19.
Underlying income from continuing operations was €547 million, up 3.2% in the quarter. Diluted EPS was €0.51 and diluted underlying EPS was €0.53, up 7.2% at actual currency rates compared to last year's record third quarter results.
Outlook
Looking ahead, Muller said, "We continue to focus on making additional investments to meet associate, customer and community needs and remain on track to deliver on our pledge to contribute €20 million in charitable donations, spread evenly between the U.S. and Europe, during 2021. We also continue to support COVID-19-related health and safety measures, which remain a top priority; we invested €66 million in these measures in Q3."
According to Muller, the company's third-quarter results provide management with the confidence to raise the 2021 outlook for underlying operating margin, underlying EPS growth and free cash flow. In 2021, the group underlying operating margin outlook has been raised to approximately 4.4%, versus approximately 4.3% previously, reflecting the strong year-to-date margin performance.
The underlying EPS is now expected to grow in the low- to mid-20s range relative to 2019, versus high-teen growth previously.
The 2021 free cash flow outlook has also been raised to approximately €1.7 billion, compared to the previous outlook of approximately €1.6 billion. Muller said capital expenditure is expected to be around €2.2 billion, and reflects the company's higher investments in digital and omnichannel capabilities and improvements related to recent M&A.
Ahold Delhaize is a world leader in supermarkets and eCommerce with brands in 11 countries. Its U.S. brands include The Giant Company, Peapod, Giant Food, Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, and Martins.