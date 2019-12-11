15 gift ideas for people who have everything

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Giant Food Stores opens Beer & Wine Eatery at Wind Gap store. Grand opening with beer and wine tastings on Dec. 6 from 5-7 p.m.

· Goodwill Keystone Area opened a new retail store and donation center at 2675 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township. The center will be open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

· Your CBD Store celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 16 in South Bethlehem.

· Hop Daddy’s Brewing Co. opened its new brewery, restaurant and beer garden in downtown Allentown on Nov. 15.

· Kabab and Chutney, an Indian restaurant, recently opened on 3812 Easton-Nazareth HWY Easton. The hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday (closed on Tuesday).

· Jersey Mike's Subs will open in Allentown on November 6. A grand opening and and free sub fundraiser will be held from Wednesday, November 6 to Sunday, November 10 to support the Salvation Army.

· A Frutta Bowls franchise will open on the ArtsWalk in downtown Allentown in mid-December 2019.

· Toys R Awesome, a new retro store in the Village West Shopping Center, has opened on 3022 West Tilghman Street.

· Taco Bell to open at site of former Wind Gap Professional Center off Route 33 in Plainfield Township.