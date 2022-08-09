 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up around 100 to 104.

* WHERE...Northern Delaware, much of New Jersey and southeastern
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Until 8:00 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity levels will
increase the threat of heat related health issues.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front is expected to arrive
tonight, bringing an end to the long stretch of excessively hot
humid weather.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned location, stay
out of the sun when possible, and check on elderly relatives and
neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended
in a vehicle under any circumstance.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. To reduce
your risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in a
shaded or air conditioned environment. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Global eyecare company Alcon expected to post 4% increase in Q2 revenue

  • 0
Alcon

Alcon is expected to report a 4.4% gain in second-quarter revenue, compared to the year-ago quarter.

The global eyecare company with research and production facilities in Berks County is forecast to report Wednesday $2.19 billion in second-quarter sales, up from $2.09 billion in the 2021 quarter. That is according to the consensus estimate of four industry analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

The forecast for earnings is 55 cents per share, unchanged from a year ago, based on the consensus of five estimates.

Alcon is based in Geneva, Switzerland, and has a U.S. base in Fort Worth, Texas. Alcon was spun off from Novartis in 2019.

During its first-quarter conference call in May, Alcon forecast net sales for the year of $8.7 billion to $8.9 billion, which would be a 9% to 11% increase over 2021.

Later in May, Alcon agreed to acquire EYSUVIS, a pharmaceutical eye drop product, from Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. to expand its dry-eye portfolio.

More than 30 million people in the U.S. suffer from dry eye, Alcon said at the time.

Alcon agreed to pay $60 million to Kala Pharmaceuticals, and additional payments may be required depending on how EYSUVIS and another acquired product do.

That transaction did not affect Alcon's 2022 forecast, the company said.

Alcon shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ALC. Shares traded at $76.04 at the close Monday.

In the past 52 weeks, Alcon has traded as high as $88.78 and as low as $63.92. Its market capitalization, which is equal to all shares outstanding times the current price, is $37.5 billion.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

· Nowhere Coffee Co. to open second location at 318 Main Street in Emmaus, sharing space with South Mountain Cycle

· Jimmy’s Barbershop in Allentown has moved to 822 N. 19th Street

· Air Products and Chemicals Inc.'s chosen warehouse developer, Prologis Inc., will have to wait until July 13 for a final decision by Upper Macungie Township's zoning hearing board on 2.61 million square feet of warehouses. 

· Chubby's of Southside Easton has added Krispy Krunchy Chicken to its offerings and name.

· Curaleaf Holdings Inc., which operates in the U.S. and Europe, will open a medical-marijuana dispensary at 1801 Airport Road, Hanover Township.

· Habitat for Humanity, which has "ReStores" that sell new and lightly used furniture, has leased 30,000 square feet at the South Mall.

Community Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National