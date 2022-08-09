Global eyecare company Alcon expected to post 4% increase in Q2 revenue

Alcon is expected to report a 4.4% gain in second-quarter revenue, compared to the year-ago quarter.
The global eyecare company with research and production facilities in Berks County is forecast to report Wednesday $2.19 billion in second-quarter sales, up from $2.09 billion in the 2021 quarter. That is according to the consensus estimate of four industry analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.
The forecast for earnings is 55 cents per share, unchanged from a year ago, based on the consensus of five estimates.
Alcon is based in Geneva, Switzerland, and has a U.S. base in Fort Worth, Texas. Alcon was spun off from Novartis in 2019.
During its first-quarter conference call in May, Alcon forecast net sales for the year of $8.7 billion to $8.9 billion, which would be a 9% to 11% increase over 2021.
Later in May, Alcon agreed to acquire EYSUVIS, a pharmaceutical eye drop product, from Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. to expand its dry-eye portfolio.
More than 30 million people in the U.S. suffer from dry eye, Alcon said at the time.
Alcon agreed to pay $60 million to Kala Pharmaceuticals, and additional payments may be required depending on how EYSUVIS and another acquired product do.
That transaction did not affect Alcon's 2022 forecast, the company said.
Alcon shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ALC. Shares traded at $76.04 at the close Monday.
In the past 52 weeks, Alcon has traded as high as $88.78 and as low as $63.92. Its market capitalization, which is equal to all shares outstanding times the current price, is $37.5 billion.