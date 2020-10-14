Grocery stores rethinking how they buy turkeys for Thanksgiving amid pandemic

It's just a coronavirus chain reaction-fewer people at Thanksgiving tables means you probably don't need that 30-pound turkey this year.
And because no one can just press a button and make smaller turkeys grocery stores, distributors and farmers are rethinking their own long-standing Thanksgiving traditions.
Chains like Giant Eagle and Stew Leonard's are buying smaller birds and Wal-Mart-the largest grocer in the United States-is stocking up on boneless and bone-in turkey breasts, which amount to less meat than a full bird.
Meanwhile, farmers are slaughtering birds at a younger age to keep them smaller.
The National Turkey Federation says Americans eat 40 million turkeys around Thanksgiving every year.