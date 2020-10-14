You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grocery stores rethinking how they buy turkeys for Thanksgiving amid pandemic

  • Updated

It's just a coronavirus chain reaction-fewer people at Thanksgiving tables means you probably don't need that 30-pound turkey this year.

And because no one can just press a button and make smaller turkeys grocery stores, distributors and farmers are rethinking their own long-standing Thanksgiving traditions.

Chains like Giant Eagle and Stew Leonard's are buying smaller birds and Wal-Mart-the largest grocer in the United States-is stocking up on boneless and bone-in turkey breasts, which amount to less meat than a full bird.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Meanwhile, farmers are slaughtering birds at a younger age to keep them smaller.

The National Turkey Federation says Americans eat 40 million turkeys around Thanksgiving every year.

Recommended for you

Tags

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Max Weintraub has been named as the Allentown Art Museum’s next President and CEO by the institution’s Board of Trustees.

.Lafayette College names Krishna Memani as chief investment officer

· Visions Federal Credit Union moved its Centre Ave. office to 4245 N. 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township

· Mack Trucks announced that effective October 1, 2020, Gunnar Brunius has been appointed vice president and general manager of Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations. 

· East Penn Manufacturing says it ranks in Pennsylvania’s Best-In-State Employers for 2020 by Forbes and Statista. This new recognition takes the place of the discontinued America’s Best Large Employers recognition that the company was previously ranked in for the last two years.

· Vincent Sorgi, president and CEO of PPL Corp., joins St. Luke's University Health Network Board of Trustees

· Neighbors Home and Garden Center in Hellertown closed for good on July 31st after 30 years in business

· Dollar General opens at 1167 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

Breaking News

Entertainment

Traffic Alerts - not active

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE