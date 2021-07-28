You are the owner of this article.
GSK Expects Smaller Drop in Profit for 2021

(PRNewsfoto/GlaxoSmithKline plc)

 By GlaxoSmithKline plc

As is often the case with the weather in GSK’s hometown of London, the 2021 second quarter and first half results are cloudy. So is its guidance for the remainder of 2021.

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline), with facilities in Collegeville and Valley Forge, Pa., and its CEO, Emma Walmsley, have been criticized for lackluster performance compared to other large pharma companies. Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has built up a multi-billion-pound stake in the company, and large hedge funds are not known for patience.

Investors can’t be blamed for being nervous when a company states in its quarterly report that “our strong Q2 2021 performance gives us confidence that, providing we continue to see improving demand for adult vaccinations through the balance of 2021, as well as healthcare systems and consumer trends approaching normality, we are likely to deliver full-year Adjusted EPS (Earnings Per Share) toward the better end of our guidance range which is for a decline of mid-to-high single digit percentage at CER (Constant Exchange Rate) excluding any contribution from COVID-19 solutions.”

In other words, if everything breaks our way, we won’t lose as much money as we would have otherwise.

As you might expect, Walmsley takes a more positive view of the results and the future. She said in a statement: “GSK delivered an excellent performance in Q2. We expect this positive momentum to continue through the second half of the year driving us towards the better end of our earnings guidance range for 2021, and meaningful performance improvement in 2022.”

Given GSK’s less-than-stellar performance, and Walmsley’s precarious hold on her position, it’s important for an investor to look at the company’s future to discern what to do.

2021 Guidance

Looking forward, Walmsley noted, “We continue to strengthen our pipeline and are advancing well towards separation. Our clear priority is to focus on execution, unlocking the value of Consumer Healthcare and delivering the step-change in growth and performance we now see for GSK.”

The company says it plans to continue to increase investment in its pipeline, build on its top-line momentum for key growth drivers and largely complete readiness for separation.

GSK has announced plans for a demerger that will create an independent Consumer Healthcare company in mid-2022.

The company expects Pharmaceutical revenue to grow flat to low-single digits and Consumer Healthcare revenue to grow low to mid-single digits (excluding brands divested/under review) with above market growth.

For the Vaccines business, GSK reiterated that it anticipated disruption during the first half of the year, given governments’ prioritization of COVID-19 vaccination programs and ongoing measures to contain the pandemic. This was expected to impact adult and adolescent immunizations, including Shingrix, notably in the US, and this is reflected in the first-half year 2021 Vaccines performance.

According to the company, there remains uncertainty as to the impact of COVID-19, the speed of deployment of mass immunization programs and easing of pandemic conditions. In the second half of the year, GSK continues to expect strong recovery and contribution to growth but, with Shingrix sales recovering more slowly in ex-US markets, the company now expects Vaccines revenue for 2021 to be broadly flat.

For the full year, GSK expects that the COVID-19 solutions will contribute approximately between 4% to 6% of adjusted EPS growth. The outcome within that range is dependent upon the success of sotrovimab (an investigational human neutralizing dual-action monoclonal antibody with activity against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as SARS-CoV-2) as well as contracting for 2021, and of pandemic adjuvant contracting for 2022.

Financial Results

Group sales were £8,092 million in the quarter, up 15% CER. Pharmaceutical sales in the quarter were £4,229 million, an increase of 12% the prior year quarter.

Vaccine sales grew 49% to £1,571 million, primarily driven by pandemic adjuvant sales, higher demand for DTPa-containing vaccines in the US and higher demand for Bexsero in the US and in Europe.

Consumer Healthcare sales increased 3% CER to £2,292 million. Sales, excluding brands divested/under review, increased 7% supported by a favorable comparison to the second quarter of 2020 as a result of destocking.

Total operating profit was £1,675 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with £2,850 million in the prior year’s quarter. This decrease in total operating profit primarily reflected the net profit on disposal of the Horlicks and other Consumer brands of £2,304 million in the prior period, partly offset by the related loss on sale of the shares in Hindustan Unilever of £476 million.

Total EPS was 27.9 pence, compared with 45.5 pence in quarter two 2020. The contribution to growth from COVID-19 solutions was approximately 21% CER.

R&D Pipeline

GSK focuses on the science of the immune system, human genetics and advanced technologies to develop Vaccines and Specialty Medicines in four core therapeutic areas - Infectious Diseases, HIV, Oncology and Immunology/Respiratory. The company also claims to remain open to opportunities outside these core therapy areas where there are scale opportunities consistent with the science of the immune system and human genetic validation.

The company says it has a robust late-stage R&D pipeline with many assets having the potential to be first-in-class or best-in-class, as well as offering significant strategic lifecycle opportunities. The company expects its late-stage pipeline to help deliver the sales ambitions set by the company for 2021-2026 and beyond. The R&D pipeline currently comprises 63 Vaccines and Specialty Medicines

A highlight of the second quarter was Shingrix receiving FDA approval for the prevention of HZ (herpes zoster) in adults who are immunodeficient or immunosuppressed due to disease or therapy.

Also, Sanofi and GSK started a global Phase III clinical efficacy study of their COVID vaccine candidate. Pending positive Phase III outcomes and regulatory reviews, the vaccine could be approved in the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, Sanofi and GSK announced Phase II results for their vaccine candidate, achieving strong rates of neutralizing antibody responses, in line with those measured in people who have recovered from COVID-19 across all adult age groups

GSK (NYSE: GSK), headquartered in London, U.K., consists of three global businesses that research, develop and manufacture pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products.

