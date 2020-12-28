Guidance needed after stimulus gives businesses access to new loans

After threatening to veto the new stimulus package, President Trump signed the bill into law Sunday.
This gives businesses access to a new round of PPP loans.
"I think the government's done a good job trying to target smaller businesses than they did in the first round," said Bill BLoss with RLB Accountants in Allentown.
Bloss says much is still unknown, but this time businesses will have to show losses from 2019 to 2020 in order to qualify.
"So a 25% reduction in revenue is one requirement, and you have to have used - or are intending to use - the first round of PPP money before you're eligible for a second round," Bloss said.
The "second draw" loans are 2.5 times your average monthly payroll, now capped at $2M instead of $10M, and the max number of employees is now down to 300.
"With restaurants though, you're eligible three and a half times your average payroll costs," said Bloss.
Official guidance has not yet been issued by the Treasury Department.
However, New Tripoli Bank said in part, in a statement to 69 news:
"Our view is that, before accepting applications, we should have that regulatory guidance in hand so that we may work closely with our customers on their applications."
The guidance is expected within the next 10 days. There will also be new, special loans for businesses in low income areas.
There's also $300 in extended unemployment benefits for 11 weeks, but it may take a few weeks for that to take effect.
69 News reached out to the Pa. Department of Labor for clarification but did not hear hear back.