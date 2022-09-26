Heating homes will cost a lot more this winter

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue is on its way, with 88 K-Pot opening perhaps in December near the Wine & Spirits store in the Bethlehem Square shopping center.

- Air Products' joint venture in Saudi Arabia has acquired an industrial-gas business for an undisclosed price. The Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases & Equipment venture acquired Khafrah Industrial Gases from Paris-based Air Liquide S.A.

- Anatolian Kitchen is still closed for renovations, according to a sign at the Taylor Court, Bethlehem, business.

- After 36 years, the owners of Cavaluzzo's Pasta, Steaks & Subs in Emmaus are retiring, and the restaurant will close.

- The high-tech conglomerate formerly known as II-VI (pronounced “two-six”) has taken on the name of a company it acquired, Coherent Corp.

- Palmer Township's board of supervisors approved a conditional-use application for four industrial buildings know as "First Park 33" on Tatamy Road, between Newlins Mill and Corriere roads.

- The Florida-based chain Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers plans to open three physical-therapy clinics within two years in the Lehigh Valley.

- Radish Republic, a specialty grocery store on North Seventh Street in Allentown, is closing after three years.

- The Palmer Township Zoning Hearing Board made the decision to keep a cease-and-desist order against The Reserve at Palmer Pointe apartments, which township officials say were built contrary to designs submitted six years ago.

- The Allentown-Based payment-processing company Shift4Payments Inc. introduced SkyTab POS, a point-of-sale system for restaurants.

- The Bethlehem Planning Commission approved three separate "mixed-use" buildings for South Bethlehem, on East Fourth Street, South New Street and West Fourth Street.

- Transform Rehabilitation's physical-therapy clinics in Allentown, New Tripoli and Whitehall are now part of Upstream, which owns or manages more than 1,200 locations in the U.S.

- The Lehigh Valley's newest Wawa opened on the east side of Nazareth Pike/Route 191, just south of the Borough of Nazareth.

- DoubleTree Hotel has expanded its catering to private jets that take off from Reading Regional Airport.

- The not-for-profit Kutztown Community Partnership has discussed buying the shuttered Strand Theatre to continue its tradition, but KCP would need grants and donations to keep it going.

- A man police say was drunk drove into Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II in Hackettstown, New Jersey, on Sunday night, causing the shop to close indefinitely.