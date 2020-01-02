How to achieve your 2020 financial resolutions

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

. Rich Wuerthele will be Crayola's new CEO starting on January 16, 2020.

· Häagen-Dazs to open at Lehigh Valley Mall in 2020. It will join recently-opened eateries Johnny's Bagels & Deli, Auntie Anne's, Cinnabon, and Bōls

· Jean-Claude Dubacher has been appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of B. Braun Medical Inc.

· Pepper Palace, a hot sauce shop with around 140 brands, is opening at Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Pottstown.

· Giant Food Stores opens Beer & Wine Eatery at Wind Gap store. Grand opening with beer and wine tastings on Dec. 6 from 5-7 p.m.

· Goodwill Keystone Area opened a new retail store and donation center at 2675 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township. The center will be open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

· Your CBD Store celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 16 in South Bethlehem.

· Kabab and Chutney, an Indian restaurant, recently opened on 3812 Easton-Nazareth HWY Easton. The hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday (closed on Tuesday).