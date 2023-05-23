Hunterdon County's Amwell Ridge Wealth Management joins LPL Financial platform

Amwell Ridge Wealth Management, which specializes in working with people age 55 and up, has joined the LPL Financial platform.
Flemington, New Jersey-based Amwell Ridge is led by Managing Partner David Johnston. He opened the firm in 1996 and now has a team of four people, according to a statement from LPL Financial.
Amwell Ridge will be working with the Bleakley Financial Group, which is affiliated with LPL. Amwell Ridge's website says the firm provides "Financial planning for affluent families throughout Hunterdon County."
"Our partnership with Bleakley Financial Group and LPL will bolster our wealth management, financing planning, and investment operations," Johnston said in a statement. He previously worked with Cetera Financial Group.
Johnston focuses on clients 55 and older who are planning to retire or retired. LPL will provide support to deal with changes in technology and the regulatory environment.
LPL, a publicly traded company, said it supports more than 21,000 financial advisers and about 500 registered investment advisers.
Shares in San Diego-based LPL Financial are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol LPLA. At 10:19 a.m. Monday, the share price was $200.34. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $271.56 and as low as $169.68.