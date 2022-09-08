 Skip to main content
II-VI Inc., high-tech company with operations in Palmer Township, changes name to Coherent

Coherent company new logo

II-VI Inc. (pronounced two-six) has changed its name to something a little more "coherent."

As of Thursday, II-VI is known as Coherent Corp.

II-VI acquired Coherent Inc., a maker of lasers, on July 1. Shares in the company are now traded under the COHR ticker on the NASDAQ market, instead of the former IIVI.

The new Coherent will have three divisions: the materials segment, formerly known as compound semiconductors; the networking segment, previously photonic solutions, and a new lasers segment.

In March, the company then known as II-VI said it would expand its wafer-making capacity in Palmer Township and Sweden as part of a $1 billion investment over 10 years.

The expansion at the 2251 Newlins Mill Road plant will increase production of silicon carbide wafers. Silicon carbide has electronic and thermal properties that make it useful for high-power and high-frequency semiconductors. Semiconductors control the flow of electric current and are used in devices such as mobile phones, computers and televisions.

Coherent's new logo represents the atom. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh.

The company's shares were trading at $41.95 early Thursday.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- The Cadillac Pub opens where Klingers used to be at 24 E. Main Street in Fleetwood

- II-VI Inc. (pronounced "two-six") will become Coherent Corp., taking on the name of a company it recently acquired.

- ABEC, a company that provides services and products to the pharmaceutical industry, with headquarters in Northampton County, will invest in a new disposable-container facility in North Carolina.

- A new Lehigh Valley Martial Arts center will hold a grand opening starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, with a ribbon-cutting shortly afterward.

- Bethlehem Township's planning commission has approved an Amazon parking lot with 248 spaces at Brodhead and Mowrer roads.

- The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board rejected variance requests that would have allowed multifamily homes to go up on the Southside properties at 508-512 Selfridge St.

- Northampton County Council voted 1-8 against a tax break for development of a proposed warehouse at the Dixie Cup building on South 25 Street in Wilson Borough.

- The former Valley Farm Market, now known as Gerrity's Valley Farm Market, will take on a new name as of Oct. 14: Gerrity's The Fresh Grocer.

- Hamsa Exoticz is already open at the Lehigh Valley Mall, but it will hold a grand opening at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 with the Whitehall Chamber of Commerce.

- A new Home Depot will open a 136,048-square-foot building on about 21 acres of vacant land just off Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township.

- Rocco Ayvazov's Monocacy General Contracting received approval from the Bethlehem Planning Commission to put up a six-story building with 55 apartments and retail space on the first floor at 128 E. Third St.

- The old Allen Organ showroom building on Route 100 in Lower Macungie Township will come down and about 100 total apartment units will go up.

- Reading Hospitality's Catering by DoubleTree will handle food at events at Reading Country Club, after Exeter Township supervisors approved a new agreement.

- Natural healing is the goal at Reike Balance, which will open Sept. 9. on Reading Avenue in West Reading.

- The Pocono Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening at the Bartonsville branch of Farmhouse Cafe.

- The reopening date for the historic Frenchtown Inn building overlooking the Delaware River in New Jersey remains unclear. 

- River Paws, a pet-supply store, is across Race Street from the Frenchtown Pharmacy.

- The planned reopening date of Aug. 13 for Toby's Cup was pushed back after ownership said a dispute about the occupancy of a home on the hot dog stand's property delayed the reopening.

