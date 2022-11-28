Indus Realty, warehouse operator with Lehigh Valley operations, gets takeover bid

Indus Realty Trust, a warehouse company with Lehigh Valley operations, is reviewing a $65 per share takeover bid.
The bid from Centerbridge Partners L.P. and GIC Real Estate is a 13% premium to Indus's Friday closing price of $57.28. Centerbridge already owns 14.8% of New York-based Indus.
Shares of Indus jumped 11% in early trading Monday to $63.80.
"The company's Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the best path forward for the company that maximizes value for all of the company's shareholders," Indus said in a statement.
Shareholders do not need to take any action at this time. The bid was made on Sunday, Indus said.
Indus's local operations include Lehigh Valley Tradeport I in Lower Nazareth Township, off Fritch Drive, and Lehigh Valley Tradeport II on Jaindl Boulevard in Hanover Township, Northampton County.
Indus has retained Morgan Stanley & Co. as its financial adviser. Indus owns 42 buildings covering about 6.1 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.
Centerbridge Partners, based in New York City, invests in private equity, credit and real estate.
Shares in Indus traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol INDT.