Indus Realty, warehouse operator with Lehigh Valley operations, gets takeover bid

 Christopher Howard

Indus Realty Trust, a warehouse company with Lehigh Valley operations, is reviewing a $65 per share takeover bid.

The bid from Centerbridge Partners L.P. and GIC Real Estate is a 13% premium to Indus's Friday closing price of $57.28. Centerbridge already owns 14.8% of New York-based Indus.

Shares of Indus jumped 11% in early trading Monday to $63.80.

"The company's Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the best path forward for the company that maximizes value for all of the company's shareholders," Indus said in a statement.

Shareholders do not need to take any action at this time. The bid was made on Sunday, Indus said.

Indus's local operations include Lehigh Valley Tradeport I in Lower Nazareth Township, off Fritch Drive, and Lehigh Valley Tradeport II on Jaindl Boulevard in Hanover Township, Northampton County.

Indus has retained Morgan Stanley & Co. as its financial adviser. Indus owns 42 buildings covering about 6.1 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

Centerbridge Partners, based in New York City, invests in private equity, credit and real estate.

Shares in Indus traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol INDT.

 
Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

