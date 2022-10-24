Inflation impacts Dorman’s Q3 results

COLMAR, Pa. – Dorman Products, the Montgomery County-based supplier to the automotive aftermarket, reported their third quarter financial results Monday, and they are a good example of the challenges facing American businesses in today’s environment.
Sales increased substantially over the previous year’s third quarter, but earnings did not keep pace and, in fact, decreased slightly. The reasons are clear when you examine the expense items in the company’s financial statements. Inflation hit Dorman’s operations hard just like it is hitting American households.
Dorman’s president and chief executive officer, Kevin Olsen, explained in a statement: “We are encouraged by the continued strength in the underlying markets we serve, driving strong topline growth. Inflationary cost pressures, however, have a more mixed outlook. The rapidly increasing interest rates continue to weigh on our results (negatively impacting diluted EPS by approximately $0.17 for the quarter due to higher factoring expense) and are challenging to manage due to their immediate impact.”
Factoring is a method of financing that occurs when a company buys or sells a debt or invoice from another company.
“Rising interest rates,” Olsen explained,” present a challenge for us as expenses related to higher rates are immediately recognized in the period they are incurred, while the impact of our actions to mitigate these expenses are expected to occur in future periods. While we expect to offset the impact of higher interest rates through pricing and cost-saving initiatives, we also expect continued timing lags in offsetting these higher expenses.”
Third quarter financial results
Dorman reported third quarter 2022 net sales of $413.5 million, up 19% compared to net sales of $348.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The company said growth in net sales reflects a continuation of favorable underlying industry dynamics across all customer channels, successful new product launches, the addition of Dayton Parts, and price increases to offset inflationary costs. Net sales growth excluding Dayton Parts was 8% compared to the third quarter of 2021.
Olsen stated, “Fundamentals across the vehicle aftermarket remain strong, as vehicle miles driven continue to increase, the average age of vehicles continues to rise, the number of cars in the 8 to 13-year-old sweet spot for the aftermarket continues to grow, and the lack of availability of new vehicles benefits the aftermarket.”
Gross profit was $131.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, or 31.9% of net sales, compared to $116.9 million, or 33.5% of net sales for the same quarter last year. The decline in gross margin as a percentage of net sales, the company explained, is largely due to broad-based inflationary cost pressures. The company implemented price increases and cost-savings initiatives to offset these costs, which maintained gross profit dollars but resulted in a lower gross margin percentage.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $89.8 million, or 21.7% of net sales, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $72.7 million, or 20.9% of net sales, for the same quarter last year. The increase in SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales, Dorman said, was due primarily to higher factoring expense, amortization of intangibles and transaction-related expenses, partially offset by improved leverage from the increase in net sales and lower wages and benefits expenses.
Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $30.6 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to $33.1 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.
The company stated in addition to the issues described above, net income for the third quarter of 2022 was also impacted by an additional $1.6 million of net interest expense. The higher expense was primarily from a full quarter of outstanding borrowings in 2022 under its revolving credit facility, used to complete the acquisition of Dayton Parts in August 2021. Additionally, interest expense was negatively impacted by significantly higher interest rates in the current quarter.
SuperATC acquisition
After the close of the third quarter, Dorman completed the acquisition of SuperATV, expanding Dorman’s product offering into the innovative and rapidly growing powersports aftermarket. SuperATV will largely operate independently from its light-, medium- and heavy-duty automotive business
The company acquired the business for $490 million in cash at closing, plus a two-year earnout of up to $100 million in the aggregate based on the achievement of 2023 and 2024 performance targets. The transaction was financed with a five-year $500 million incremental term loan obtained in connection with an amendment to the company’s existing credit agreement.
Also, as of the end of the third quarter, the company reported it was in the final stages of opening a new distribution center in Whiteland, Indiana, which is expected to begin shipping products in late October. The facility is approximately 830,000 square feet, making it one of Dorman’s largest distribution centers and significantly increasing the Company’s fulfilment capacity to accommodate future growth plans.
The Company incurred $1.9 million of start-up costs in the quarter related to the opening of the new distribution center.
2022 guidance
“We are optimistic about the future demand profile of the aftermarket” Olsen stated. “Conversely, we are encouraged by signs of global supply chain constraints easing, which we expect will lead to significantly lower ocean freight and commodity costs that will be reflected in future quarter results and should result in margin improvements.
“During the third quarter, we continued to drive market-leading product innovation across our business. We launched numerous new OE FIX™ products, including an upgraded window regulator for certain electric vehicles, a pre-programmed fuel pump driver module, and a power band clamp for millions of Ram trucks. Our OE FIX products are re-engineered to increase reliability and improve the repair experience for our end customers and technicians alike.”
Dorman is updating its full-year 2022 guidance, which includes the impact of the SuperATV acquisition for the remainder of the year, which it expects will add approximately $50 million in net sales and low-single-digit cents per share in adjusted diluted earnings per share.
The company anticipates net sales for fiscal 2022 to be $1.650 billion to $1.690 billion, an increase of 23% to 26% above fiscal 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS should be between $4.70 and $4.90, an increase of 1% to 6% above 2021. The tax rate is estimated to be 22.5%.
Olsen concluded, “We remain very optimistic about the future against a backdrop of strong consumer demand for our current products and our pipeline of innovative new products, and by the easing of inflationary pressures, particularly on ocean freight, commodity pricing and a strengthened U.S. dollar.”
About Dorman Products
Founded and headquartered in the United States, Dorman Products (NASDAQ” DORM) is a global organization covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from under hood to under car, and from hardware to complex electronics.