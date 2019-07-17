Interns increasingly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements
It's not uncommon for you to be asked to sign a non-disclosure or a non-compete when you take a new job.
However, it's now being asked of interns.
It might seem odd to ask an intern to sign a non-disclosure, but it's happening a lot more than you think.
Katharine Marianacci, a Career Coach for engineering at Lehigh University, say's it's popping up in a variety of careers, which can hamper students at future job interviews.
"It can be really difficult to really fully describe what it was that you learned," Marianacci said.
A few students we tried to speak to were nervous to comment publicly for fear of hurting their job prospects.
However, Marianacci says many employers are understanding.
"It makes a lot of sense than an employer wouldn't want, you know, certain information being disclosed," she said.
And what does she recommend if you're asked to sign one?
"I think the first and most important thing just to make sure that you read it," she said. "Ask questions if something is unclear."
Don't be afraid to negotiate.
"I've seen in many cases the companies are open to adjusting some of the terms," Marianacci said.
"Anytime you see something that's a little bit unnerving for you to talk to someone."
