BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

House votes to hold Barr, Ross in criminal contempt over census dispute - more >>

Business

Interns increasingly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements

By:

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 06:35 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 06:35 PM EDT

Interns increasingly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements

It's not uncommon for you to be asked to sign a non-disclosure or a non-compete when you take a new job.

However, it's now being asked of interns. 

It might seem odd to ask an intern to sign a non-disclosure, but it's happening a lot more than you think.

Katharine Marianacci, a Career Coach for engineering at Lehigh University, say's it's popping up in a variety of careers​​​​​​, which can hamper students at future job interviews.

"It can be really difficult to really fully describe what it was that you learned,"  Marianacci said.

A few students we tried to speak to were nervous to comment publicly for fear of hurting their job prospects. 

However, Marianacci says many employers are understanding.

"It makes a lot of sense than an employer wouldn't want, you know, certain information being disclosed," she said.

And what does she recommend if you're asked to sign one? 

"I think the first and most important thing just to make sure that you read it," she said. "Ask questions if something is unclear."

Don't be afraid to negotiate.

"I've seen in many cases the companies are open to adjusting some of the terms,"  Marianacci said.

"Anytime you see something that's a little bit unnerving for you to talk to someone." 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Latest From the Newsroom

This Week's Circulars

News Direct From U.S. Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

News Direct From Regional Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Latest From The Newsroom