Japanese dining concept opening 3 more locations in Lehigh Valley, Berks

A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to increase its presence along the East Coast, including a few regional outposts with robotic servers and hosts.
Takkii Ramen, a fast-casual modern restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open five more locations — one in Easton, another in Kutztown, another in Muhlenberg Township and three in other states — in the coming months.
The new regional locations will include outposts at 164 W. Main St. in Kutztown, which is expected to open in early December; 36 N. Third St. in downtown Easton, which is expected to open in mid-February; and another in Muhlenberg Township, which is expected to open in the winter or spring in the Plaza 222 shopping center on North Fifth Street Highway, chef and owner Marco Lu said.
"We're almost ready in Kutztown," Lu said. "The interior is pretty much done, and it's looking really nice. We're just waiting on few things, including our gas meter that should be installed next week."
Takkii Ramen, which debuted in November 2020 at 1042 Mill Creek Road in Lower Macungie Township, is a sibling brand to Rakkii Ramen, which first began serving customers in December 2018 at 328 S. New St. on Bethlehem's South Side.
Other Takkii Ramen outposts can be found in Washington Township, Lehigh County (inside the Slatington Farmers Market); Quakertown (inside the Trolley Barn Public Market); West Reading, Berks County; and Syosset, on New York's Long Island.
Other Rakkii Ramen restaurants are in Doylestown, Bucks County; New Brunswick, N.J.; and Smithtown, on Long Island.
Additionally, two Takkii Ramen eateries are under development in New York - one in Upper Manhattan (expected to open in December) and another in Riverhead on Long Island (expected to open in April or May), and another location is in the works in Orlando, Florida (expected to open in January or February), Lu said.
"We were originally hoping to open the Easton location this fall, but we had to pull our contractor away to focus on the New York locations," Lu said.
Lu studied the art of ramen making in Yokohama, Japan before deciding to leap into the ramen craze with his expanding restaurant brand.
Some Rakkii Ramen offerings, including fried pork gyozo, spicy miso ramen, noodle-wrapped shrimp and a sukiyaki rice bowl, are also featured at Takkii Ramen.
Among the new creations are fried chicken ramen and Takkii beef ramen (soy broth, signature chili oil, marinated shaved beef, caramelized onions, scallions and bamboo shoots).
"We also have tea bars that serve bubble tea," Lu said. "A lot of people, especially teenagers and younger people, really love the bubble tea."
Lu will operate the Easton Takkii Ramen with Kevin Patton, who he also partners with at the Doylestown Rakkii Ramen.
The pair is planning to bring in robots to supplement their staff in Easton, Kutztown and possibly Muhlenberg Township. Robots are already in place at Rakkii Ramen in Doylestown.
"It's hard to find workers these days, and so we will have robots to help the customers," Lu said. "The robots seat the customers, and they also deliver the food from the kitchen. A separate robot takes empty plates and dishes back to the kitchen."
The robots, which are roughly 4 feet tall, feature an auto-charging function.
They have artificial intelligence voice interaction (allowing them to interact with customers); autonomous path planning (allowing them to direct customers to their tables); intelligent trays that detect when a delivery has been completed; and 3-D sensors that help avoid obstacles.
"The robots also can bring out takeout orders," Lu said.
The Easton restaurant, with seating for around 45 customers, will fill a renovated space that formerly housed Easton Computer & Electronics.
It will supplement other Asian dining spots in downtown Easton, including Tokoy Sushi on the same block, Sogo Fusion Lounge, Mister Lee's Noodles and Love Phở & PL Cafe, a Vietnamese noodle house.
In Kutztown, the restaurant will have around 30 seats, including counter and booth options, and will cater to students of Kutztown University, Lu said.
“We’re looking to give the college students another option for fast, fresh and delicious food,” Lu said. "We’re doing really well at Rakkii Ramen near Lehigh University, and that's why we decided to open another one in a college area."