JPMorgan Chase files with federal bank regulator to open branch in downtown Allentown

JP Morgan Chase
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- One of the world's biggest banks plans to open a branch in downtown Allentown.
 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in a public notice that it has filed with a federal bank regulator to open at the northeast corner of Seven and Linden streets. The bank is not more specific about the site, but that corner is the location of The Hive, a City Center Investment Corp. development of about 250 apartments with some first-floor retail space.
The bank's website says that what is now JPMorgan started in New York City in 1799, and its roots include more than 1,200 predecessors combined to form the current corporation.
 
JPMorgan is already seeking employees for the Allentown office on Linkedin. Listings for a private client banker and relationship banker are posted for the new office.
 
JPMorgan's statement said its plans were filed about Feb. 28 with the Office of the Comptroller of Currency, which regulates national banks. The OCC's weekly bulletins posted online do not yet include the JPMorgan filing.
 
The bank claims more than $2.6 trillion in client assets under management. It operates in more than 100 global markets, according to its website, and has more than 250,000 employees. Jamie Dimon is chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan.
 
