Kelly Automotive Group acquires 2 new dealerships in Berks

Toyota vehicle emblem

HAMBURG, Pa. - The Kelly Automotive Group said it is acquiring two new dealerships in Berks County.

Kelly Toyota and Kelly Hyundai are setting up shop in the former Freedom Toyota and Freedom Hyundai locations in Hamburg. The new stores will be up and running immediately.

The dealerships are located where I-78 meets Route 61 across from Cabela’s.

The addition of Kelly Toyota and Kelly Hyundai will round out the Kelly Auto Group’s list of dealerships to 12 franchises in eight locations.

The group's other dealerships are Kelly Nissan on Route 33 in Easton, Chrysler/Jeep/Dodge/Ram, Buick/GMC, and Mitsubishi on the Lehigh Street Auto-mile in Emmaus, and Ford and Infiniti in Melbourne, Florida.

