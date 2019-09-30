Lehigh Hanson to buy Keystone Cement plant near Bath
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - A cement plant near Bath in Northampton County will soon be under new management.
Lehigh Hanson is set to acquire the Keystone Cement plant in East Allen Township. Keystone is currently owned by Giant Cement.
The $151 million deal was announced Friday by Lehigh Hanson's parent company, HeidelbergCement.
Regulators still have to review the deal, but it's expected to close in the coming months, according to a news release.
The Keystone plant has been operating since 1928.
Lehigh Hanson owns several sites in our region, including the former Essroc plant in Nazareth.
Business
