BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

GOP Rep. Chris Collins, accused in insider trading case, resigns - more >>

Business

Lehigh Hanson to buy Keystone Cement plant near Bath

By:

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 12:50 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:50 PM EDT

EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - A cement plant near Bath in Northampton County will soon be under new management.

Lehigh Hanson is set to acquire the Keystone Cement plant in East Allen Township. Keystone is currently owned by Giant Cement.

The $151 million deal was announced Friday by Lehigh Hanson's parent company, HeidelbergCement.

Regulators still have to review the deal, but it's expected to close in the coming months, according to a news release.

The Keystone plant has been operating since 1928.

Lehigh Hanson owns several sites in our region, including the former Essroc plant in Nazareth.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Latest From the Newsroom

This Week's Circulars

News Direct From U.S. Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

News Direct From Regional Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Latest From The Newsroom