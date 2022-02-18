Lehigh Valley Business Report 2022

After a challenging two years, things look to be moving at full force in the Greater Lehigh Valley.
"I'm excited about the downtown particularly. We have a lot of pent up demand," said Mayor Matt Turek.
In Allentown, ground is breaking on the 67,000 square feet and nearly 80 million dollar, Davinci Science Center.
A transformational project for the downtown, Mayor Turek says and that's just the beginning.
After a decade of development, the Jaindl Waterfront project is vertical, with office space and apartments opening in 2022.
Right next door Jersey-City based Manhattan Building is working on a bold plan for hundreds more apartments and new retail..
All this happening in the shadow of the Tilghman street bridge.
"I promise that in 2022, the Tilghman street bridge will be open," stated the mayor.
And Allentown's City Center is bringing even more apartments online this year.
"2022 is going to be the acceleration of what we've put into place throughout 2021," Jill Wheeler, VP of Sales and Marketing at City Center added.
250 units at The Hive on 7th and linden. The Gallery at 932 Hamilton with 108 apartments. And a block down, another 125 units - at 1010 Hamilton.
And one more project in Easton, the Marquis, Their first outside of Allentown.
"The Marquis will be over 400,000 square feet," said Wheeler. "Over 270 apartments. We're breaking ground in the fall of this year."
And there's a lot more on deck for Easton, says Mayor Sal Panto.
"These economic development projects are bringing people. Putting feet on our street," said Sal Panto.
New York City based Optima Durant Group is opening the $21 million Commodore this year - right at the entrance to the city.
Work will start on the Nature Nurture center at the Iron and Metal Site.
As well as the Confluence, an $80 million project replacing the Days Inn, with 250 apartments, a restaurant and two downtown movie theaters leased by Arstquest.
And the work continues over in Bethlehem.
"We're seeing people that can choose to live anywhere that want to live in the city of Bethlehem," said Mayor William Reynolds.
Three new mixed use apartment projects are slated for the city's south side this year.
Not mention the $90 million hotel expansion at WindCreek.
"WindCreek is really, really committed to making this a destination market so part of that is if we want to bring in markets from different location, we really need the meeting space," said Kathy McCracken from WindrCreek.
Over on the Northside, work will begin on the long-vacant Boyd theater, which will come down to make way for 195 apartments from DLP Capital.
And even more units are expected for the Laros Silk Mill a few blocks away.
Needed for the growing downtown core, says Mayor Reynolds.
"The one thing we're seeing throughout cities - especially Bethlehem - is that people want to near your commercial corridors, by your main streets," he stated.
And across the region, PennDOT is planning 200 million in new infrastructure projects in addition to the 130 million already in progress.
With updates finishing up on 22, route 100, 248, and 512, and work beginning on the Cementon Bridge replacement - just to name a few.
It looks like a busy 2022 in the Lehigh Valley.
"It looks good here. It looks real good here," said Mayor Turek.