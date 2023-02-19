 Skip to main content
Lehigh Valley Planning Commission to review Dorney coaster, Fountain Hill apartment lot size

Dorney Park generic

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The new rollercoaster planned for Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom has already passed its first hurdle in South Whitehall Township and now faces review from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.

The LVPC will review the as-yet unnamed attraction at meetings Tuesday and Thursday. The commission will also review a plan for smaller required lot areas for apartments in Fountain Hill's Town Center Zoning District.

Dorney's plan is for a replacement for the former Stinger coaster, which was removed in 2018, and will be next to the Possessed ride. The new attraction will be 162-feet high. The township Planning Commission approved the plan Thursday, with some conditions. Further township review is ahead.

Joe Bubba, an attorney for Dorney Park, compared the plan to "moving furniture around the room," although the movement is on a grander scale. The park has set aside 2.7 acres for the ride, and Dorney Park covers 196 acres total.

"We are not growing or expanding our park in any way," Jessica Naderman, Dorney's vice president and general manager, said Thursday. She said Dorney has noise-reduction plans ready for the new ride, and the park does not expect higher traffic or attendance.

The draft of LVPC comments from Senior Community Planner Jillian Seitz encourages review of potential noise and light pollution from the new ride.

Cedar Fair L.P., a limited partnership based in Sandusky, Ohio, owns Dorney.

In Fountain Hill, the draft review of LVPC comments favors a zoning amendment to reduce the minimum lot area required for apartments in the Town Center zoning district to 1,150 square feet from 2,400 square feet.

Reducing minimum lot-area requirements increases residential density, promotes reuse of historic buildings and "increases the diversity and price points of available housing," according to the recommendations presented bySeitz.

The LVPC will review the plan for the new ride and the change to Fountain Hill standards Tuesday at noon during a Comprehensive Planning Committee meeting, and Thursday at 7 p.m. during a meeting of the full commission. LVPC comments are not official until approved by its appointed commissioners. Its recommendations on the Dorney and Fountain Hill issues will be sent to local municipalities for consideration.

Both meetings will be held virtually. Agendas and links to the meetings are available on the LVPC website.

South Whitehall Township and Fountain Hill will make final land-use decisions.

